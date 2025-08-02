Congo Seeks Nigeria’s Backing For Diplomat To Lead UNESCO

…as Shettima receives PM Makosso, hails country’s leadership in Great Lakes region

Nigeria’s Vice President Kashim Shettima has assured the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) that Nigeria would consider its request for support in its bid to lead the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO).

This came as Shettima affirmed Nigeria’s commitment to strengthening diplomatic ties with the DRC, acknowledging the leadership of President Denis Sassou-Nguesso in promoting regional peace and stability, especially across Africa’s Great Lakes region.

Speaking on Friday while receiving the Prime Minister of the Republic of Congo, Anatole Collinet Makosso, at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, Shettima lauded the leadership of the Congolese President and reaffirmed Nigeria’s commitment to strengthening bilateral ties.

According to his spokesman, Stanley Nkwoccha, the Vice President said, “President Denis Sassou-Nguesso is one of the greatest stabilisers on the African continent. He is well-respected and has the experience and exposure to provide leadership to a turbulent region. Your country is a beacon of hope and stability in the region.”

Shettima, who received the Congolese delegation on behalf of President Bola Tinubu, said the issues raised by the visiting Prime Minister, particularly the request for Nigeria’s endorsement of Firmin Edouard Matoko for the post of UNESCO Director-General, would be conveyed to the President.

“Be assured that all the issues raised, especially over your candidature for the Director-Generalship of UNESCO, will be conveyed to the President.

“And I am hopeful that he is going to endorse your candidacy, fundamentally because what binds us together supersedes whatever divides us. Wherever we go, we are essentially one people,” he said.

Earlier, the Congolese Prime Minister, who delivered a special message from President Sassou-Nguesso to President Tinubu, called for deepened relations between both countries and sought Nigeria’s support for Matoko, a long-serving UNESCO official with over three decades of experience.

“We have a candidate for the post of Director-General of UNESCO, Firmin Edouard Matoko, a seasoned diplomat and former senior official of the organisation with over three decades of experience,” Makosso said.

He explained that Matoko joined UNESCO in 1990 and served in several strategic roles, including Director of multiple regional offices, Director of the Africa Department, and ultimately as Assistant Director-General for Priority Africa and External Relations.

Makosso noted that Congo’s interest in Matoko’s candidacy was not merely national but based on competence.

“We are seeking Nigeria’s support for his candidature not because he is a Congolese, but because he is well qualified for the position, especially at this time that UNESCO needs a very experienced person,” he said.

The Prime Minister also thanked the Nigerian government and people for their humanitarian support to Congolese children who benefited from the Rochas Foundation, noting that some of the children, many of whom were orphans, have graduated, while others remain in school.

“We also want to thank the good people of Nigeria for taking care of some young children from Congo, some of them orphans who were offered free education by the Rochas Foundation. Some of them just graduated, while some are still in school. We are very grateful for that,” Makosso said.

He commended President Tinubu’s leadership at ECOWAS, the African Union, and the United Nations, just as he expressed sympathy with Nigerians over the death of former President Muhammadu Buhari.