Congo govt bans opposition election protest

Democratic Republic of Congo’s government yesterday banned an opposition protest planned for today over last week’s chaotic national election as early results showed President Felix Tshisekedi in the lead. Five opposition presidential candidates called the joint demonstration in the capital Kinshasa over alleged election irregularities.

But yesterday the government banned the event, saying it did not have a legal basis and aimed at undermining the electoral process while the CENI election commission was still compiling results, reports Reuters. “No government in the world can accept this, so we will not let it happen,” Vice Prime Minister Peter Kazadi told a press conference. The protest’s organisers did not immediately respond to the ban – which could exacerbate tension surrounding the Dec. 20 presidential and legislative vote that will determine whether Tshisekedi gets a second term.