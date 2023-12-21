Congo Election Enters Second Day Amid Logistics Chaos

DC Congo’s national elections have been tainted by fraud, violence, and logistical issues in addition to delays the second day after the conduct of the poll.

The extension has been opposed by rival presidential candidates, who claim it goes against the constitution of the country.

Three days after the general elections, which were plagued by voting delays, five opposition presidential candidates from the Democratic Republic of the Congo demanded a repeat.

They claimed the Election Commission’s decision to extend the ballot into Thursday for some voters was “not constitutional.”

Nearly two-thirds of polling booths in the country had not opened and about 45% of voting machines suffered technical problems, observers said.

Polling stations that never opened on Wednesday will conduct voting on Thursday, the chair of the electoral commission said on local radio.

READ ALSO:

The mineral-rich central African nation staged four concurrent elections on Wednesday to pick a president, national and regional lawmakers as well as local councillors.

But in some cases, polls never opened, leaving people unable to cast ballots.

The decision by the National Election Commission to press ahead caps a contentious campaign and an election day plagued by delays, opposition allegations of fraud, and violence.

In addition to putting the legitimacy of any future administration at risk, election disputes in Congo have also set off violent confrontations in the past.

President Felix Tshisekedi, 60, is running for a second term in office against a backdrop of years of economic growth but little job creation and massive inflation.

Around 44 million Congolese in a nation of 100 million are registered to vote. And more than 100,000 candidates are running for various positions.