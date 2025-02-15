Share

On Saturday, the Secretary-General of the United Nations (UN), António Guterres, called for dialogue between warring parties in Eastern Congo, just hours after Rwanda-backed M23 rebels entered the northern suburbs of the provincial capital, Bukavu.

Guterres made this appeal while speaking at the African Union (AU) summit in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, as fears grow that the fighting could escalate into a regional conflict.

According to the UN Secretary, “There is no military solution. The deadlock must end, and dialogue must begin.”

Reports indicate that the rebels have been advancing south towards Bukavu, the second-largest city in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, since they seized Goma, the region’s largest city, at the end of last month.

Last weekend, leaders from Eastern and Southern African regional blocs urged all parties to engage in direct talks. However, Congolese President Félix Tshisekedi has repeatedly refused to negotiate directly with M23.

Tshisekedi cancelled his appearance at the AU summit, sending his prime minister to represent Congo.

The AU Peace and Security Council held a closed-door meeting late on Friday to discuss the crisis.

Meanwhile, Kigali has denied backing M23, and President Paul Kagame posted a statement on Facebook early Saturday, insisting that Rwanda has nothing to do with Congo’s problems.

The United States has also issued a stern warning of possible sanctions against both Rwandan and Congolese officials.

Similarly, the European Union said on Saturday that it is considering using all available means to protect Congo.

