Congestion: NPA Clears Bottlenecks At Lagos Port To Reduce Losses

After several days of delays, the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) has removed some impediments blocking trucking of cargoes in and out of Lagos port.

Also, it has ordered the Truck Transit Parks (TTP) to lift the temporary embargo on truck release from pre-gates designated to Lagos Port Complex (LPC), Apapa in order to prevent loss of perishable items coming out of the port.

Prior to the intervention, importers and exporters of perishable cargoes had entertained fears that that they may face huge losses at the Lagos Port over congestion and slow release of cargoes.

Some of the perishable import and export cargoes are seafood, dairy, plants, meat, fruits and vegetables, cashews, cocoa, soya beans stacked in containers.

According to the Managing Director of Otokpo Logistics Limited, Same Elem, the bottleneck at the port led to long queue of trucks and had affected the inflow and outflow of cargoes from Lagos Port, Apapa, leading to thick congestion at the various terminals.

He noted that the congestion had hampered both local and international trade activities, just as truckers and importers feared that they would pay more on demurrage if there is waiver as long as the congestion persists.

Worried by this, the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) temporarily suspended the release of cleared cargoes from the Lagos Port Complex (LPC) to address the circumstances surrounding the congestion the port.

It was gathered that the latest development affected logistics, the supply chain and the overall efficiency in the movement inbound and outbound of cargoes in the port.

In a notice to Truck Transit Parks (TTP), NPA ordered halt in truck releases from the Lagos Port Complex’s pre-gate area to enable the port’s management to closely monitor the situation and determine when normal trucking operations can resume.

The authority noted: “Please be informed that there is a temporary hold on truck release from the Lagos Port Complex pre-gates due to ongoing congestion. We are closely monitoring the situation and will relax the hold as soon as conditions improve.”

In response to the situation, an official of the Association of Maritime Transport Owners (AMATO), Mr. Sani Mohammed, blamed the congestion on the inefficiency of terminal operators at the port, stressing that the port’s operators had failed to manage the inflow and outflow of cargo effectively, which had compounded the congestion problem.

Mohammed said: “What we are experiencing is a result of low efficiency by the terminal operators. They have not been able to facilitate the smooth movement of cargo, and yet, they will still charge demurrage fees for the delays caused by their inefficiency.”

Last month, the National Association of Government Approved Freight Forwarders (NAGAFF) complained that more than 10,000 containers had been trapped because of unnecessary delay at Tincan Island Port’s terminals.

The Coordinator of association’s 100 per cent Compliance Team, Dr. Ibrahim Tanko, noted that this had led to congestion in the port, alleging that terminal operators were obstructing efforts to decongest terminals.

He stressed that the Overtime and Auction Committee, which includes Customs Service and other government agencies, were facing challenges to access the containers as demurrage continues to build up.

Tanko said that the uncooperative attitude of terminal operators, who refused to grant the committee access to containers, was another challenge in the port. The coordinator added: “We have an issue with the terminal operators.

Government is trying to decongest the ports by setting up a Committee of Overtime and Auction. Most of these boxes in the ports are being trapped because of demurrage.”

Also, Tanko alleged that the terminal operators were turning down requests for waivers and ignoring numerous letters from the committee, warning that if the terminal operators continue to obstruct the committee’s efforts, freight forwarders would withdraw their services at the ports.

Tanko said: “We are on the part of government. If they refuse to cooperate with the committee, we are going to withdraw our services. By then, the government will come in. Everybody will come in. We cannot take it again.

The 100 per cent Compliance Team has given the terminal operators a two-week ultimatum to reconsider their stance or face the consequences of a service withdrawal by freight forwarders.

