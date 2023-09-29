Congestion: Nigerian Importers Face $1.02BN Surcharge in Benin

The decision by some Nigerian importers to transit through Benin Republic while moving their cargoes may have been met by a huge financial surcharge amounting to $1.02 billion. Findings by New Telegraph revealed that a shipping line, CMA CGM, had imposed $150 per 20 feet container as new port congestion surcharges on Nigeria importers using Cotonou Port. With the new surcharge, importers would be forced to pay $1.02 billion (N922 billion) annually on 225, 000 containers laden with goods.

Currently, both Lagos and Tin Can Island ports are congested with overtime containers. Due to inadequate space, im- porters have been diverting their imports through neighbouring ports in Benin and Togo. Findings also revealed that importers from Nigeria cleared about 8.3 million tonnes or 225,000 Twenty Equivalent Unit of cargoes from Cotonou Port as Nigeria moved 70 per cent or 8 .3 million tonnes of the 12 million tonnes of cargoes coming to Cotonou Port annually.

The French carrier also said that it would implement a $150/ Twenty Equivalent Unit (TEU) surcharge on dry and reefer containers destined for the port, saying that the payment would be made on a per-freight basis. Prior to this, the shipping line slammed $200 surcharge on a unit of dry and reefer container leaving Turkey to Lagos ports in April, 2023.

It was learnt that some vessels no longer patronising Nigerian ports because of the harsh operating environment and delayed in cargo clearance by security personnel. Importers and freight forwarders have raised a fresh alarm on the delays in clearing of cargoes from Nigerian ports, saying that it takes up to two months to get a cargo cleared.

According to a former President of Association of Nigerian Licensed Customs Agents (ANLCA), Prince Olayiwola Shittu, cargoes can be released from American and British Ports in 24 hours, it takes three days to release cargo in South Korean Port, saying it takes two months in Nigeria. He called on the Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Adegboyega Oyetola, to hit the ground running, adving the new ministry to come up with regulations that would add value to cargo clearance in Nigeria.

He said: “We need to find out what is wrong. This is because all the Federal government agencies inside the port today have been empowered to raise Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) which is outside their budget; so, people are more interested in the revenue they would collect Internally, than the ones they would collect for government.”

Shittu noted that Customs licensed agents were at the receiving end, explaining that whenever a cargo was intercepted, only the agent in most cases awere swiftly arrested. He said: “Only the shipper knows what he is importing, the freight forwarder does not have an idea of what is inside the cargo, until when he gets to where he would conduct cargo examination with Customs and other agencies that he suddenly found out that it is a dangerous cargo.

“The Customs brokers go through the documentation process with government agencies on behalf of the importer. The bottom line is that the Council for the regulation of Freight forwarders in Nigeria (CRFFN) that is designed to regulate the affairs of the Customs brokers and the freight forwarders are falling short in their responsibilities, partly because the ministry never thought well that, that part of their regulation is important.”

Also, it was revealed that 30 percent of shipping companies in Greece have removed Nigeria from their charter party over harsh operating environment. According to the President of Maritime Security Providers Association of Nigeria (MASPAN), Emmanuel Maiguwa, Greece, which holds about 70 per cent of global tonnage on vessel operations, has stopped its vessels from coming to Nigeria.

He explained that Grecian vessels with Nigerian-bound cargoes will stop in Togo or any other ports. Maiguwa said insecurity, hostile environment and other harsh policies had pushed the vessels away from Nigeria to Togo, lamenting that this would have negative impact industry. He said: “Currently about 30 percent of Greece shipping members have removed Nigeria from their charter party.

What that means is that their vessels will not come to Nigeria. If they have to carry Nigerian cargo, the clause and condition is they have to stop in Togo or somewhere else. “They don’t want to come to Nigeria because we have become so hostile. Insecurity and other policies push the vessels to Togo. In some cases, the owners will begin to consider subrogation and that blows their P&I so high.”

He said that where drugs are found on a vessel in the port, crew members were whisked away by National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) to detention centre in violation of immigration regulation. The president also said that the harbour masters harass crew members of a vessel, compelling them to tender original trading certificate as guarantee for anchorage, saying that removing the original trading document of a vessel was against maritime port state regulations.

He added: “When the harbour master is not a port state inspection officer, except he has a court order or has gone through maritime administration.”