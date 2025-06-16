Congestion Looms As Shipping Lines Dump Unseaworthy Containers In Nigeria

Share

About 100,000 Twenty Equivalent Units (TEUs) of empty containers valued at N400 billion ($250 million) are clogging Nigeria ports as some shipping lines are reluctant to ferry them back to their various destinations.

Findings revealed that average cost of used shipping containers in the global market for a used 20-foot size ranges from $2,500, while a 40-foot container ranges from $3,000 to $4,500.

Also, it was revealed that some of the containers have been damaged, while others were abandoned because of age. It was gathered that some of the liners, hindering trade facilitation, were owned by Maersk Line, Mediterranean Shipping Company (MSC), Hapag-Lloyd, Safemarine, CGM CMA, Cosco among others.

According to Sea Empowerment Research Centre (SEREC), empty boxes used in shipping imports to Nigeria are abandoned at various seaports by shipping lines from Europe, Asia and America.

It said the practice, which negates international shipping lines obligations, was believed to be abusing operational spaces within Nigerian ports, with clear signs of inevitable and upcoming congestion. The SEREC’s Head of Research Fowdr.

Eugene Nweke explained that an estimated 100,000 TEUs of empty containers currently dumped within the nation’s ports, were posing health risks and environmental pollution.

He said: “Nigerian freight forwarders have long complained about the practice of shipping lines discharging laden containers in Nigeria and then sailing back to origin ports with only a few export containers, leaving behind over 97 per cent of empty containers.

This practice has been attributed to the cost implications of freighting back empty containers, which has resulted in a significant backlog of empty containers in Nigerian ports.”

Nweke added that about 45 per cent of containers circulating in the Nigerian shipping space were rickety boxes that fell under the classification of unseaworthy containers.

Also, he explained that the cost of freighting empty containers back to Europe, Asia, United States and the Middle East from Nigeria varies greatly depending on several factors, including the point of loading, destination, carrier and market fluctuations.

Nweke added: “SEREC undertook a comparative study to determine the exact average rate for freighting back empty containers from Nigeria to China.

Based on recent data, the estimated costs are: 20 feet container, $2,000-$4,000 or £5,351-£5,914 for a different route. 40 feet container, $3,500-$6,000 or £10,167- £11,236 for a different route. Less than container load, $150-$500 per cubic meter.

The sea freight transit time from Nigeria to China typically takes 21-26 days, while air freight takes 1-3 days. “SEREC estimates that it would cost a ship with a loading capacity of 4,500 TEUs approximately $9 million to freight back empty containers to the origin port.

This is considered a significant cost burden on shipping lines.” Recall that the Nigerian Ports’ Authority (NPA) had convened a crucial meeting with the major shipping lines and the APM Terminals, Apapa Port to discuss the challenges and chart a way forward in evacuation of empty containers which has caused congestion in the port.

The meeting was instituted in line with the commitment of its Managing Director, Dr. Abubakar Dantsoho to ensure smooth port operations free from every encumbrance.

The authority’s General Manager, Corporate and Strategic Communications, Mr. Ikechukwu Onyemekara, explained that the meeting, which held on June 4, 2025 at the instance of the Port Manager, Lagos Port Complex, Adebowale Lawal, had in attendance major shipping lines including:

Maersk Line, Hapag Lloyd, Pacific International Lines, PIL, CMA CGM, COSCO shipping and APM Terminals, APMT.

According to Onyemekara, all the shipping lines present during the meeting submitted that they had holding bays, which was a prerequisite for license renewal by the NPA.

He explained: “They also posited that the NPA Headquarters’ Operations Team usually inspects those holding bays to ascertain their capacity before license renewal.

“While requesting all the shipping lines to submit a list detailing their holding bays, including locations and capacity, the port management emphasised the need to be involved in the examination of those holding bays so as to keep abreast of the potential operational challenges.”

On the terminal capacity at the APM Terminals, Onyemekara quoted the shipping lines as saying that the Management of APMT usually communicates available free pools to each shipping line in order to guide their container movement.

He stressed that the shipping lines also blamed the significant congestion during the period under review on a simultaneous gate closure to all the shipping lines by the management of APMT.

However, he said that the APMT management insisted that the terminal reached its full capacity due to increased import and export volume arguing that there was a notable delay in the evacuation of both imports and exports by the shipping lines.

Speaking on the resolutions reached at the meeting, the NPA spokesman noted that it was resolved that the APMT should regularly communicate yard stock levels to the shipping lines to improve planning and coordination.

According to the general manager, “it was also resolved that the notification period prior to terminal gate closure should be revised as follows: five days initial notice in advance; three days reminder before closure and one day final notice before closure.”

Prior to this, APM Terminals Apapa had raised concern over the growing inventory of empty containers by shipping lines in its concessioned terminal at the Lagos Port.

The company’s Manager, Steen Knudsen noted that due to a sharp and sustained surge in import cargo volumes over recent weeks, shipping lines have had to prioritise discharging incoming laden containers over evacuating empties.

He assured stakeholders of its continued professionalism, service efficiency and close collaboration with relevant parties to resolve the issue promptly.

