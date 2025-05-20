Congenital Heart Failure Survivor Advocates Subsidised Heart Care

Share

Gilbert Kiaka Goodness, a congenital heart failure survivor and founder of the Heart Recovery Foundation (HRF), has called on the federal government to subsidise treatment and care for patients with congenital heart diseases, stressing that the high cost often prevents many from accessing life-saving care.

Goodness made the appeal on Tuesday during the maiden edition of the School Heart Health Awareness Programme, an initiative aimed at promoting cardiovascular health among Junior Secondary School students across the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

The programme kicked off at Government Junior Secondary School, Tudunwada, where students participated in heart health education, free health screenings, and fitness demonstrations.

Revealing that his foundation has identified over 50 vulnerable students with a hole in their heart, Goodness lamented the large number of people who die from untreated congenital heart conditions due to the prohibitive cost of treatment.

He said, “In Nigeria, an open-heart surgery costs about N7 million at the very least. If the condition is severe and requires treatment abroad, the cost can exceed N30 million. Most families cannot afford this, which is why I am motivated—as a presidential awardee—to reach out to the less privileged.

“Heart treatment is very expensive, so government subsidy is crucial. Many parents cannot afford heart surgery, but if the government subsidizes even 30 percent of the cost, it would make a huge difference. This is a birth defect, not caused by lifestyle, so it’s not the fault of the patient.

“Some parents have approached us saying their child has a hole in the heart but they cannot afford the surgery. This is why government intervention to provide free or subsidized surgery is necessary.”

Goodness also disclosed that the foundation aims to reach 200 schools within the FCT for testing and awareness, noting that many students are unaware they have congenital heart problems.

“Many students experience symptoms like shortness of breath and fatigue during exertion without knowing the cause. So far, we have identified over 50 cases. Our collaboration with the Federal Medical Center has helped in discovering many of these cases,” he added.

Dr. Anumiri Chidozie Paschal, Lead Doctor at the Heart Recovery Foundation, noted that congenital heart disease affects over 9 in 1,000 patients in Nigeria and often goes unnoticed.

“We are pleased to educate students about congenital heart disease, its symptoms, management, and the support available through the Heart Recovery Foundation.

“This condition often goes undetected because many facilities lack the means to diagnose it. With the foundation’s help, we can identify those at risk and ensure proper management.

“We also appeal to well-meaning Nigerians to help address this critical health challenge and support children with congenital heart defects.”

