Congenital Heart Failure Survivor Advocates Subsidised Heart Care, Treatment

A congenital heart failure survivor, Gilbert Kiaka Goodness, has urged the Federal Government to support patients with congenital heart diseases to live by subsidising the cost of treatment and care which are usually very high.

Goodness who is the founder of Heart Recovery Foundation (HRF), made the call yesterday, during the maiden edition of the School Heart Health Awareness Programme, an initiative dedicated to promoting cardiovascular health and wellness among students in Junior Secondary Schools across the FCT.

Kick-starting the awareness programme from the Government Junior Secondary School Tudunwada, the students were engaged in heart health education, free health screenings, and fitness demonstrations.

Goodness who disclosed that his foundation has discovered over 50 vulnerable students with a hole in their heart, lamented that they were so many people with congenital heart issues who die without correcting them, due to their inability to access medical attention because of the high treatment cost.

He said: “In Nigeria, an open heart surgery is about N7 million, that is the least but if it is very worse and you’re flown out of Nigeria, you will be talking about over N30 million.

“Most of these families cannot afford that kind of money and that is why I have this moti – vation as a presidential awardee to push it to see where I can reach out to the less privileged. “Heart is very expensive so we need government to subsidize it.

That is the most important thing because most parents cannot afford a heart surgery because it’s very expensive but if it is subsidised, even though 30 per cent at most, people can say 30 per cent will be paid by government because this is a condition you didn’t acquire as a result of your lifestyle, it’s something you acquire as a birth defect so it’s not your fault.

“Some parents came by themselves to us that my child has a hole in their heart they don’t have money to close it.”

