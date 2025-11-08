Confusion Still Trails PDP Convention

There is still doubt over the November 15 National Convention of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) despite the Oyo High Court order ob- tained by the party on Monday, directing it to proceed with the convention.

Justice A. L. Akintola, had in his ruling following an ex parte application filed by Folahan Adelabi against the PDP, its Acting National Chairman, Umar Damagum, Chairman of the National Convention Organising Committee (NCOC), Governor Umaru Fintiri, and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), said the court finds merit in the claimant’s motion ex parte, “and is hereby ordered as prayed.”

He subsequently adjourned the hearing of the motion on notice for interlocutory injunction to November 10. Since then, the PDP Board of Trustees (BoT) and the Forum of State Chairmen, have commended the order and pledged loyalty to Ambassador Damagum led National Working Committee (NWC).

The BoT even went further to set up a six-man committee to reconcile warring members. But the other faction led by the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, seems not to be ready for reconciliation.

On Wednesday, the acting factional National Chairman, Alhaji Abdulrahman Mohammed, said the faction has obtained the certified true copy (CTC) of Justice James Omotosho judgement that stopped the convention and has filed an appeal at the Court of Appeal for interpretation.

They are however, plaintiffs in the matter, and the court granted them their prayers. Mohammed dismissed the Oyo High Court judgement, which even though it is a court of coordinate jurisdiction, he said it is an ex parte order, which cannot override a court judgement.

Saturday Telegraph gathered that though preparations for the convention have shifted to Ibadan, Oyo State capital where the various subcommittees are putting finishing touches for the successful hosting, there is doubt among party members regarding the convention.

On Thursday, PDP state chairmen, after their meeting in Abuja, had audience with the Oyo State governor Seyi Makinde, where they pledged their commitment to the convention.

Chairman of PDP State Chairmen’s Forum, Tony Aziegbemi had noted that with Justice Akintola’s order to the PDP to go ahead with the convention “all delegates, as duly recognised and provided for in the PDP Constitution (2017 as amended), (will) begin preparations in earnest to participate in the convention and to elect credible, competent, and loyal men and women into the National Working Committee.”