Confusion In Ghana’s Council Over Replacement Of Said Sinare Ambassador Appointment

The sudden replacement of Alhaji Said Sinare, a long-serving stalwart of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), with his actress cousin sister, Kalsoume Sinare in the key ambassadorial appointment list has caused outrage in the Ghanaian Council of State.

Said Sinare was the country’s Ambassador to Egypt and Saudi Arabia and his name was in the list of 22 submitted to the Council of State for approval on Thursday.

However, as The Broadcaster, Ghana, reports, many within the corridors of power were shocked by the development.

The move has been described as a slap in the face of loyalty as it results to a shaking confidence in the nation’s Council State.

Alhaji Sinare is said to be a dedicated politician especially when it comes to the interest of the NDC and his efforts in mobilizing the Zongo vote across the nation.

The 22-name list, which also included Baba Jamal, Victor Smith, Kojo Bonsu, Hon. Larbi, Hon. Moses Asaga, among others, reportedly received intense scrutiny.

Insiders told the newspaper that the Council pushed back and fought for Alhaji Said Sinare’s inclusion, recognizing the sheer political capital he had invested in the NDC ahead of the 2016,2020 and 2024 elections.

But despite their efforts, he could not survive the storm of internal party politics and favoritism.

There are feelers that the decision was influenced by forces outside the Council’s control, and several members have expressed worry that this act of political nepotism could demoralize core party operatives, especially those in the Zongo communities who view Alhaji Sinare as one of their strongest voices.

Many view his removal as not just a personal betrayal; but a miscalculation that may cost the party dearly.

The President, John Mshama and the NDC leadership are said to be under pressure to re-evaluate the decision to avoid irreversible damage.

The rank and file of the party, especially those in the Zongo constituencies are closely watching what would happen next.

