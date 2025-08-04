Confusion In Enugu Over Electricity Tariff Cut; Band B – E Customers Thrown Into Darkness For 4 Days

The implementation of the electricity tariff cut for consumers on Band A has created confusion in Enugu State.

The tariff cut, as announced by the Enugu Electricity Regulatory Commission (EERC), was supposed to take effect on Friday.

However, on Thursday, consumers on Band B to E lost their electricity supply and have been in the dark for the last four days.

Many residents attributed the development to a power tussle allegedly between the new distribution company MainPower and Enugu Electricity Distribution Company (EEDC), Nigeria Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) and EERC over the news of reducing Band A charges from N209 to N160, and freezing of Band B-F.

A consumer said: “Since July 32, all the people on Band B-F have not had a power supply till now (Sunday). “It is only those on Band A that have electricity, and the reduction has not been implemented yet.”

Another consumer said: “Consumers normally buy 13 units for N1,000, but now buy 5.50 units for N1,000, where is the slash?”