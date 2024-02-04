Confusion in Enugu as INEC Officials Disappear With Result Sheets

The by-election for Enugu South Urban State Constituency stalled for hours on Saturday following an allegation that officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) disappeared with the result sheets. Members of the Labour Party who converged at the Robinson Primary School, Uwani and Uwani Secondary School, where the election was supposed to be held, raised the alarm in protest, accusing the election umpire of failing to present result sheets for the election. However, members of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) who held a counter- protest said that they had seen the result sheets, insisting that the election must be held as planned. The by-election is held in only eight polling units at the Robinson Primary School, Uwani and Uwani Secondary School, situated on the same street. As of 2:00 pm, the election was yet to commence despite the huge presence of military, police and DSS operatives.

The State Resident Electoral Commissioner, Chukwuemeka Chukwu, however, arrived at the venue of the election at about 11:40 am with photocopies of 2023 result sheets, pleading with the already agitated voters to allow for the conduct of the election, a plea which was roundly rejected. He said: “The political parties demanded that that in line with the Electoral Act the result be shown to them. So when I got the information I quickly rushed to this place to calm the situation down and proffer solutions. In line with the Electoral Act if the result is missing, what we are going to issue is replacement.

“So I am here to tell the whole world that whatever anybody is saying. In line with the law, if any result sheet is altered before the election, the INEC has every power to issue a replacement result sheet or any material that is tampered with. So here is the replacement of the result sheets. I am going to stamp it and countersign it so that voting will commence shortly in this place.” When asked the whereabouts of the Electoral Officer and the Supervising Presiding Officer, the REC said he did not know. At 2:00 pm, elections were yet to commence as voters insisted on seeing the result sheets before the commencement of the election.

Reacting to the impasse, the Senator representing Enugu East Senatorial district, Senator Kelvin Chukwu and the member representing Enugu North/ South Federal Constituency, Chimaobi Atu accused INEC of plotting to rig the election. The lawmakers also accused the PDP of colluding with the INEC to write the results of the by-election in favour of the PDP. Senator Chukwu said: “I was reliably informed that this election has been highly compromised. When I got to this place, I met with the EO and told him to do the simplest thing by showing all the candidates the original result sheets which he had not produced.

“That is what is causing the tension. I am worried because since the INEC has yet to show the result sheets, the election may not be held. I have spoken to the Assistant Commissioner of Police. I have spoken to an army officer in charge. “I have told them what is required. I told the INEC man to show the people the result sheet, very simple demand is that the original result sheet be shown to them. If that is not done, there will be no election”. On his part, Chief Chimaobi Atu said that his constituents were frustrated but were ready to defend the electoral process, add- ing that INEC should do the right by displaying the result sheets. “They should allow INEC to set up their boots before demanding for result sheets. How can you be demanding result sheets when they are yet to set up?

…..Voters beat up electoral officer over pre-filled result sheets

I rate voters in Enugu State beat up a presiding officer at Igogoro, Ozzi ward 2 Unit 004 in Igboeze North/ Udenu Federal Constituency over the appearance of prefilled result sheets. The election is necessitated by the ruling of the Appeal Court which cancelled the election in some polling units over the non-inclusion of the logo of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the form EC8A. At Igogoro, Ozzi Ward 2 Unit 004 the presiding officer was lucky to have left with his life after the voters discovered the already filled result sheet even before the commencement of voting. In a video which has gone viral on social media, the presiding officer, Ronald Ugwudani from Igboetiti LGA said the prefilled result sheet was given to him by the local government by INEC.

The angry voters asked Mr. Ugwudani about the result sheet and he said that his SPO was coming with it but when the irate youths went physical, he brought out the result sheet from his bag. Meanwhile, INEC has suspended the rerun elections in certain constituencies in Enugu, Kano, and Akwa Ibom States due to disruptions, irregularities, and the abduction of election officials.