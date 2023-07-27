Confusion In Calabar As Tony Ani Declares Self ‘Obong Of Calabar’

Former Minister of Finance during General Sani Abacha’s era, Chief Anthony Ani has insisted that he is the “Obong of Calabar Elect,” thus re-enacting the same issues that took him and the current Obong, Edidem Ekpo Okon Abasi Otu V to court.

Speaking in his house, which has become his temporary palace on Thursday when leaders of thought paid him a solidarity visit, the 87-year-old former super Minister insisted that the present Obong of Calabar, Ekpo Okon was an imposter.

He noted that he was the Obong of Calabar elect and will “not surrender to the antics of those who will not obey court ruling.”

For fifteen years, Chief Ani and his Chiefs have been fighting the current occupant of the stool, His Eminence, Edidem Ekpo Okon Abasi until early this year when the Supreme Court ruled that there should be another election as the previous one did not meet the standard of the procedure for the selection.

Since the court judgement, the two sides have claimed the Obongship stool. While the supporters of Ekpo Okon Abasi Otu argue that they had obeyed the Supreme Court judgement by re-electing him, Tony Ani’s camp claims that their principal remains the Obong Elect.

Breaking his silence on Thursday, Ani said: “God has brought me to work for all Efik land and Nigeria. We were supposed to be king in the 90s but they cheated us and we willingly surrendered it.

“When they came to cheat us again in 2007, we refused to accept it. We went to the Supreme Court. We didn’t take Efik to the Supreme Court or Obong, but we only challenged the processes.

“We have no king now. I am the Obong Elect. Even witches and our ancestors agree that I am the Obong of Calabar Elect,” Etubonm Ani claimed.

He said he was willing to work for the benefit of the Efik kingdom by ensuring that he builds a befitting palace for the Efiks as well as providing no less than one thousand jobs for Efik indigenes in the coming months.