Confusion in Benue over EFCC’s alleged plot to arrest Ortom

There was anxiety and confusion yesterday in Benue State following unconfirmed reports of the alleged arrest of former governor of the state, Dr Samuel Ortom. New Telegraph findings fingered the new political dispensation in the state of being behind the plot to get Ortom arrested, especially now that he has lost his immunity.

The plot to nab the ex-governor is causing tension among his cronies most of whom are reported to be apprehensive over the outcome of the allegation. But in a swift reaction to his purported arrest, the former governor said he has nothing to hide from the anti-graft agencies.

Ortom, in a statement by his immediate past media aide, Mr Terver Akase, promised to make himself available if and whenever the EFCC invites him. “We read some online reports which stated that the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has deployed a team of its officers to Benue State to arrest and detain the immediate past Governor of the State, Samuel Ortom over unfounded allegations.

“While we doubt the authenticity of the reports, it is pertinent to state categorically that His Excellency Samuel Ortom has nothing to hide and will be available if and whenever the EFCC invites him.

“Governor Ortom has repeatedly said that he ran a transparent administration and is willing to honour the invitation of any anti-corruption agency that wants to get clarifications on operations of his administration.

“It was gathered that as a ploy to have the former governor arrested, strong charges have already been framed against him. “Ortom had vehemently stood against the invasion of the state by armed Fulani terrorists, a development that led to the displacement of over 2 million Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs), who are still wallowing in designated camps.”