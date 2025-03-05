Confusion In Anambra As Govt Dismisses Sack Of Commissioner

Share

There is growing confusion in the Anambra state Ministry of Homeland Affairs following reports that a Commissioner, Chikodi Anarah, has been sacked by Governor Charles Soludo.

The Press Secretary to Soludo, Christian Aburime, has dismissed those reports contending that there is no such thing as the governor sacking the Commissioner.

“All those stories are rumours and highly unfounded, and the general public is advised to discountenance those spurious reports as they are highly misleading”, he said.

But a close source to government house has it that the Commissioner had indicated his intentions to resign based on personal reasons but that Governor Charles Soludo is yet to confirm the Commissioner’s intentions.

The source stated that Anarah had been in office as a Security Adviser from the regime of Willie Obiano to that of Soludo when he was appointed Commissioner for Homeland Affairs, insisting that he has contributed his quota towards the security of lives and property in the state.

“Those allegations about his not being competent are lies from the pit of hell because the security architecture upon which our system is operating was put in place by Chief Chikodi Anarah.

“The Commissioner has no issues with the governor, and he remains a member of the All Progressives Grand Alliance APGA, and he is a loyal party man.

Also speaking, the State Commissioner for Information, Law Mefor, told New Telegraph that he is not aware of the sacking of Anarah, adding that as the spokesman of the state government, he is the only authority that can be quoted on matters of this nature.

“I am not aware of the said sack of the Commissioner for Homeland Matters, and it falls within my office to make that public”, he said.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

