Confusion Deepens In Anambra Murder Case As Family Challenges Autopsy Report

…Set To Petition IGP.

The family of the murdered lady in Anambra State, Miss Chinyere Awuda is challenging the autopsy report published by the state Police Command contending that their daughter did not die of drawing.

According to the police report contained in a release signed by the Police Public Relations Officer DSP Tochukwu Ikenga, the autopsy shows that Chinyere Awuda was not beaten to death but died of drawing;

“On 17th July 2023, the body of a young lady later identified as Miss Chinyere Awuda was found in an abandoned swimming pool within the premises of Cosmila Hotel located at No.10 Cosmila Close, off old INEC road by Regina Caeli Junction, Awka”

“It was alleged that the deceased was beaten to death by some persons who had an event at the hotel the previous night. She was accused of pilfering some of the Naira Notes allegedly sprayed on the celebrant”

“In the course of the Police investigation, the celebrant was arrested for questioning while the corpse was recovered and deposited at the morgue for autopsy”

“Contrary to claims that the deceased was beaten to death, the pathologist found no sign of trauma on the body”

“The autopsy report indicated that Drowning was the cause of death”

“This finding was in tandem with claims that the lady ran away when accosted and every effort made to find her that night was futile”

“It would appear that she fell into the abandoned swimming pool and drowned”

“Commissioner of Police, Anambra State Command, *CP Aderemi Adeoye* has directed that the case file be forwarded to the Attorney General for vetting and legal advice”

“Any further development will be communicated to the public in due course, please,” he said.

But Counsel to the family Bar Ezieafa Charisma who spoke to reporters the autopsy report is suspicious as was made public by the police adding that the claim that Chinyere Awuda died of drawing is not a finality to the case.

“Yes I was there during the autopsy and I thank the pathologists that carried out the job but then I challenge the police to release the comprehensive and well-detailed report of that autopsy”

“There are other things because, in the course of the autopsy, the pathologists showed that there some injury on her lib and some blood stains on her limb ”

“The question to the police is that Chinyere drowned will that solve the case of murder, a case of that magnitude? Can an unconscious person be drawn and what led to her drowning

“Because from the unset we had to drag the police into the investigation because they have been reluctant in this matter from the B Division where they started talking about settlement and I wonder why the police should be the one to talk about settlement’

“Chinyere was in the club, there evidences that she was beaten, there evidences that there was unrest in the club, there evidences that some people pursued her when she ran out of the club”

“There were evidence that two persons were in her pursuit and there were evidence that she was trying to hide and there were evidence that two persons pursued her to where she went to hide and later there were evidences that the two persons came out from where Chinyere was hiding without Chinyere”

“In fact, I changed the police and the management of the hotel to make Public the CCTV footage of what happened at the hotel and people should be made to see what happened,” he said.

Charisma further announced that despite the fact that Chinyere Awuda is dead but the matter would continue adding that the family is putting up a petition to the Inspector General of Police over the police report and how the investigation was carried out by the Police Command.