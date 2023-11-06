Confusion As Vigilante, Bandit Kill Philanthropic , 6 Others In Sokoto

Fear and confusion continue to emanate Wurno community and its surroundings in Sokoto State as a member of the vigilante accidentally gunned down a renowned philanthropic in the area, Alhaji Mamman Duhuwa.

The reports gathered revealed that Alhaji Duhuwa died as a result of severe injuries he sustained due to gunshots days when six other villagers were killed by bandits in the same community.

Local sources also confirmed that the incident happened on Friday when late Duhuwa alongside other community members was raiding the hideouts of some three notorious informants in the area.

It was also gathered that the activities of the bandit and other crimes have become an increased and serious source of concern to Duhuwa village and the entire Wurno local government as a result of the informants, kidnap for ransom, and rustle.

Further gathered that during the raiding operations, the gun of a suspected vigilante member mistakenly discharged and killed the philanthropic.

Eye witness account revealed that the incident happened 74 hours after the insurgents attacked and killed six villagers, and injured and abducted scores of people in the area.

Explaining further that the incessant security challenges bedevilling the area prompted the action of the community members toward the safety of the area.

The Sole Administrator of the area, Alhaji Bello Hali described security challenges in the area as pathetic and unfortunate.

Hali commiserated with the people of the area over the death and offered prayers for the quick release of those kidnappers.

According to him, his council is sponsoring the medical bills of the victims admitted to the hospital.

He further confirmed that the security personnel arrested the suspected vigilante for further investigations on the issue.