Confusion As Police, Edo Security Corps Clash Over Rescue Of Kidnapped Traditional Ruler

There was confusion on Sunday in Edo State as the vigilante group, known as the Edo State Security Corps clashed with the State Police Command of the Nigerian Police Force over who gets the credit for the rescue of the Onogie of Udo-Eguare community, His Royal Highness (HRH) Friday Ehizojie.

Sunday Telegraph reports that the Onogie was kidnapped on February 3, while commuting with a motorcycle and the motorcyclist known as Okada rider was killed in the process.

Others whose number could not be ascertained were also abducted on the same day.

The Police Command on Saturday,8th of February, 2025 issued a statement claiming that it has rescued the kidnapped traditional ruler.

The statement endorsed by the Command Public Relations Officer, Moses Yamu said.

“The Edo State Police Command is pleased to inform the general public that the sustained search and rescue operations have yielded positive results.

“The Commissioner of Police of the Edo State Command, Betty Otimenyin, has today 07/02/2024 at about 18:00hrs kept her vow with the rescue of the Onogie of Udo-Eguare community, His Royal Highness, Friday Ehizojie. who was earlier kidnapped on 03/02/2025.

“The Command appreciates the Government of Edo State and attributed this success to the logistic support rendered by the Governor, Sen. Monday Okpebholo towards this operation.

“The Command equally appreciates the vigilantes, hunters and other well-meaning residents of the state for their support so far.

“The general public is assured of the Command’s commitment to the fight against crime remains unshaken.

However, the Edo State Security Corps on Sunday said it was responsible for the rescue of the kidnapped traditional ruler.

A statement from the Commander of the Edo State Security Corps, Retired Police Commissioner, Friday Ibadin said the rescue was a result of the successful combing of the thick bushes of Edo Central by his men following several complaints from residents on the increasing number of kidnappings and armed robbery in the Senatorial District.

Ibadin commended Governor Monday Okpebholo’s administration for the support and conducive environment created for security agencies to operate in the State and said he and his men will not falter in the discharge of their mandate.

“The successes recorded so far by the corps is an indication of the capability and professionalism displayed by men of the Corps who have continued to approach every mission with courage and determination.

“I recently led men of the Corps to comb the thick bushes of Edo Central following several complaints from residents on the increasing number of kidnappings and armed robberies in the Senatorial District.

“The Corps after the successful operation which led to the rescue of the Onogie handed him over to the Nigerian police Force Edo State command for adequate debriefing in order to be able to apprehend his captors who are at large.” He concluded.

