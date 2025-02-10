Confusion As Police, Edo Security Corps Clash Over Abducted Monarch’s Rescue

Share

There was confusion yesterday as the Edo State Security Corps clashed with police over who gets the credit of the rescue of the Onogie of UdoEguare community Friday Ehizojie.

The Onogie was kidnapped on the February 3 after he was reportedly ambushed by the gunmen who shot an Okada rider dead before abducting him.

The police reported on Saturday that they had rescued the monarch. In a statement, spokesman Moses Yamu praised the vigilantes, hunters and other residents for their support.

However, the Edo State Security Corps said it was responsible for the rescue of the abducted traditional ruler. In a statement, Commander Friday Ibadin said the rescue was a result of the successful combing of the bushes in Edo Central by his men.

The outfit said: “The successes recorded so far by the corps is an indication of the capability and professionalism displayed by men of the corps who have continued to approach every mission with courage and determination .

“I recently led men of the corps to comb the thick bushes of Edo Central following several complaints from residents on the increasing cases of kidnapping and armed robbery in the senatorial district.

“The corps after the successful operation which led to the rescue of the Onogie handed him over to the police for adequate debriefing in order to apprehend his captors who are at large.

