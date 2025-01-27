Confusion As PDP NWC Disowns Purported Meeting With S’East Stakeholders

Share

The members of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) National Working Working (NWC) disagreed over the proposed meeting with South East zonal stakeholders.

The party in a statement issued by National Director of Publicity, Chinwe Nnorom, invited journalists to the meeting, which she said would hold on Tuesday, January 28, at the PDP national secretariat by 2 pm.

But National Vice Chairman (South East), Chief Ali Odefa, said he was not aware of such a meeting.

Odefa in a statement, said, “As the National Vice Chairman (South East) and member of the NWC representing the South East, I hereby authoritatively state that no such meeting is scheduled between the South East stakeholders and the NWC.”

According to him, the PDP South East has at its zonal committee meeting on Friday, January 25 in Enugu, and “discussed and unanimously agreed on all matters related to the planned South East zonal congress.”

He therefore called on stakeholders from the zone and the media, to disregard the purported invitation as no such meeting was not scheduled.

PDP National Publicity Secretary Debo Ologunagba, also said he was not aware of any meeting by the NWC with the stakeholders from South East.

Ologunagba said he was aware that the “zone held a very successful meeting where all critical stakeholders were present, led by the governor of Enugu, Mr Mba,” adding that if the NWC was going to hold a meeting with any organ of the party or any zone, he should be aware as the party’s spokesperson.

He described the purported meeting as a rumour, adding, “The NWC did not approve and did not schedule” any meeting.

Share

Please follow and like us: