Confusion As Crisis Cripples Kano Chamber Of Commerce Election

The process of electing new leadership of the Kano Chamber of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture (KACCIMA) on Thursday failed to yield positive results as the entire process midway ended in deadlock.

The members of the Kano business community who had converged at the popular Baballe suit to elect new leadership their would pilot the affairs of the chambers left stranded following the sudden disqualification of one of the leading contenders for the top position in the chamber.

The confusion ensued when the Chairman of the Extraordinary General Meeting EGM, Alh. Shehu Muhammad Dankadai announced the disqualification of one out of the four candidates contesting for the position of president.

Dankadai who specifically identified Alh. Usman Darma, a former 1st deputy president of the Chamber and presidential candidate, stand disqualified for violating the rules governing the chamber.

According to Dankadai, the electoral committee decided to disqualify the candidature of Darma for taking the chamber to court before the former executive was dissolved.

In a swift reaction, a member of the interim committee of the chamber, Barrister Abdulazeez Ahmad kicked against the development and insisted there was no portion of the constitution or rules of the chamber that prevent taken legal action against the organization.

The legal practitioner told journalists that there was a deliberate attempt to needlessly disenfranchise a particular candidate and bonafide member of the chamber from freely seeking an elective position in the chamber.

When contacted, the disqualified candidate Usman Darma expressed shock over his disqualification a few minutes into the conduct of the election. He accused the interim committee of a deliberate attempt to deny him the opportunity for a reason yet unknown.

Darma who vowed to challenge his disqualification at the court maintained that he fulfilled all known qualifications to contest the position of president of the chamber.

Although the electoral committee has declared an indefinite suspension of the conduct to elect new leadership into the chamber, the interim committee may contravene the court order for the conduct of the election within 14 days.

Kano Chamber of Commerce, Industry, Mines, Agriculture (KACCIMA) have enmeshed in a leadership tussle in the last two years, a development that left the chamber without substantive executive council members