Confusion As ASUU, CONUA Members Disagree Over Strike In Edo

There was confusion in Edo State on Monday following the commencement of the two-week warning strike declared by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), as members of the rival union, the Congress of University Academics (CONUA), distanced themselves from the industrial action.

At the University of Benin (UNIBEN), CONUA in a letter addressed to the Vice Chancellor, Prof. Edoba Omoregie, and signed by its Chairman, Comrade Ishaq Osagie-Eweka, stated that it had not declared any strike and would not participate in any ongoing industrial action within the Nigerian University System.

The letter emphasized that CONUA’s non-strike stance was a matter of principle and responsibility.

It read in part:

“Consequently, members of CONUA should be regarded as not on strike and are expected to carry out their normal academic duties.

The Union therefore kindly urges that CONUA members be protected from any institutional onslaught or adverse treatment arising from their lawful decision to continue working.

Furthermore, we plead with the University management to direct all Heads of Department to provide necessary logistics to ensure that the ongoing Second Semester Examination is not disrupted.

Accordingly, members are by this communiqué directed to be at their duty posts.”

However, a source at UNIBEN said ASUU members disrupted ongoing examinations in some departments, insisting on full compliance with the strike directive.

A lecturer who pleaded anonymity confirmed that they had joined the strike action.

At Ambrose Alli University (AAU), Ekpoma, the management said it would not shut down the institution despite the warning strike declared by ASUU, encouraging students to remain calm and continue with their academic activities.

Spokesman for the university, Mr. Mike Aladenika, told reporters that there was no need to send students home during the two-week period.

He said:

“We will encourage the students to go to the library and do other things. I don’t think CONUA members will have issues if they decide to go for lectures.

ASUU has withdrawn its services and that is it. We are not shutting down the school. The only service not available is teaching.”

Chairman of ASUU, AAU chapter, Dr. Cyril Onogbosele, however, insisted that there was full compliance with the strike directive, adding that academic activities were completely grounded.