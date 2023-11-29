Confused SDP Harassing INEC, Playing Victim – APC Campaign Council

The Kogi All Progressives Congress (APC) Governorship Campaign Council has condemned the Social Democratic Party (SDP) for attempting to attack the Independent National Election Commission (INEC) over the outcome of the November 11 gubernatorial election in the state.

The Spokesman of the Campaign Council, Kingsley Femi Fanwo who made this known in a press statement issued on Wednesday described the opposition SDP, as confused and playing the victim, adding that the “party has no evidence to back rigging claims”.

He also said that the “allegations against the APC are senseless”, noting that it is high time the thoroughly defeated candidate of the SDP and his co-travelers to an unknown destination is arrested to forestall further breakdown of law and order.

Fanwo said “Today’s failed attack by supporters and thugs of the Social Democratic Party to attack the State INEC Office in Lokoja has confirmed our recent alarm that the party is determined to destroy every relevant government institution just to maintain their false claim to popularity.

The attempted plan to lynch INEC staff and burn down the INEC Office was gallantly averted by security agents. Their promptness and professionalism are highly commended as their timely intervention saved what would have been a bloody day as weapon-wielding thugs of the SDP were dangerously threatening to make the state ungovernable.

The laughable story of the SDP that the thugs were hired by our party is no deviation from their culture of terrible and senseless propaganda and strategy to blame everyone else for their own actions.

We call on APC supporters to remain law abiding in the face of glaring provocation. War is about using one’s best to the worst of oneself. The Governor-Elect will be sworn in on January 27, 2024, to advance the frontiers of development in our dear state.

As earlier stated, we wish to reiterate our readiness for any legal challenge as we know we won an election adjudged as the freest and fairest in the history of our dear state”.