Confused NFF and Peseiro’s Bloated Eagles’

Nigerian football has been on a downward slide in the past one year. The impact of NFF President Ibrahim Gusau is yet to be felt in any way as all decisions and direction of the federation point at external forces running the game while the current board is not ‘functioning’ as expected.

Results indices are poor just as there are no traces of development for the future. After a very impressive run of the league season last term, it is disappointing that the campaign which should have started about a month ago again suffered postponement and the shock ouster of Nigeria’s two teams in the CAF Champions League – Enyimba and Remo Stars – in the very first preliminary stage speaks volumes of the porous state of the game in the country. Age-grade football that has brought joy to many Nigerians is no longer automatic.

Many Nigerians didn’t follow the qualifying series because the U-17 and U-20 teams would always scale through. However, in the last qualifying tournament in Africa, the U-17 team, Eaglets, failed to scale through and it is strange Nigeria, five-time winners, will not feature at the FIFA U-17 World Cup finals.

The women’s national team surprisingly did well at the World Cup but clearly the country’s dominance in Africa is under severe threat. South Africa are the current African champions and they have beaten Nigeria twice in recent times. Banyana Banyana defeated the Falcons 4-2 in Lagos and also pipped the team 1-0 in the WAFCON finals group stage.

Morocco and Zambia defeated Nigeria in the same competition just as no one will underrate the prowess of Ghana’s Black Queens. The head coach of the Falcons, Randy Waldrum, had issues with the NFF before the recent Women’s World Cup and till date it is unclear whether that has been sorted. It was even a shock that the coach was in charge of the Nigerian team for the World Cup.

Former internationals like Mercy Akide, Florence Omagbemi, Perpetua Nwocha and a host of others are good enough to handle the Falcons. One wonders why the NFF opted for a foreign coach who is not domiciled in the country to monitor the domestic league to get players from the grassroots. Sadly, the federation also owes Waldrum salaries and allowances.

The situation in the Super Eagles is not different. Coach Jose Peseiro has not impacted much in the team in the last one year. The NFF after foot-dragging for weeks, reduced Peseiro’s salary but retained him on the job. Here is a coach the federation is also owing salaries and the NFF again retained him to continue in debt.

In the list of players released for the ‘dead rubber’ game against Sao Tome and Principe, Peseiro invited all the top players from abroad and just one player, Ojo Olorunleke, a goalkeeper, from the domestic league. This is a huge waste of funds. It is impressive that a number of new players were on the list but frankly, we do not need the likes of Victor Osimhen, Samuel Chukwueze, Kelechi Iheanacho, Moses Simon, Wilfred Ndidi, Ademola Lookman and Taiwo Awoniyi for this encounter.

The federation should have told the coach to invite few untested foreign-based professionals, like just five or six, for the match and blend them with domestic league players. This will save cost and in the end, a few of the home-based could be injected into the A team of the Super Eagles.

I am aware that Nigeria will play two World Cup qualifiers in November but Peseiro is not new to the boys. Gift Orban and Victor Boniface were listed and it will be good to see them play. The return tickets of all the Europe-based pros invited will not be an easy task for the federation still struggling to offset the backlog of bonuses for the players and salaries for the coaching staff, including Peseiro.

Nigeria qualified for the next AFCON after the 3-2 win over Sierra Leone away and in the away tie against Sao Tome and Principe, Nigeria won 10-0. So, why are we trying to kill a butterfly with a sledgehammer? Win, lose or draw, Nigeria is through to the AFCON finals and so the grade A players are not needed.

A serious coach would have invited a number of untested players maximum between five and seven abroad and 15 others from home. Anyhow, they are still likely to win against the weak opposition. But the setting is different because the NFF is confused with lack of tact and direction.