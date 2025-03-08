Confused Chelle and clueless federation

Share

Somehow, strange things happen in the Nigerian football scene and the effects beat the imagination of fans of the game. In the past few months the Nigeria Football Federation has expressed how difficult it has been prosecuting its programmes at various levels. This is not new or peculiar to the regime of the Ibrahim Gusau-led board of the federation but also his predecessor, Amaju Pinnick.

Interestingly, some of the decisions of the body do not reflect the picture being painted to Nigerians that the NFF has no money.

It is no news that the federation has many sponsors but decisions being taken on finances reflect a rather buoyant body.

The NFF said it was due to its lean purse that there was a delay in the engagement of Super Eagles coach and eventually, the body named Malian Eric Chelle as the manager. Though the official salary was not revealed, it was learnt his wages are too huge for the same federation complaining of a cash crunch.

During the week, it was a rude shock to many Nigerians as Chelle rolled out a list of 39 players for the crunch World Cup qualifiers coming up later this month.

This month is crucial for the country’s aspiration to be at the mundial. The two games against Rwanda slated for March 21 and the other one against Zimbabwe billed for Uyo on March 25.

Nigeria has three points in four games after losing one match and playing three draws so far. And so, we are aware the games are dicey but for the new coach to invite 39 players is a colossal waste of funds. Only five home-based players are on the list and all the foreign-based players are expected to report in Kigali. The return tickets of all the players and backroom staff will cost the federation so much and I wonder why such decision was taken. Over 10 names on that list have no business in the Super Eagles of today expected to be hungry for points.

It was more surprising that Chelle, rather than focus on a tight list to win, is trying to conduct screening for the senior national team players.

The volume of players invited have little or no time to train and show what they can do. If the coach wishes to see them all he can decide to have about 25 or 26 invited but certainly not 39 as if it was an invitation for age-grade teams in which coaches add and subtracts often during preparation.

We are preparing for crucial must-win games and the coach should know his best options for all the positions by now and so the few days of training is just for more fitness, cohesion and his own philosophy. The situation we have now is like a confused coach and federation.

Nigeria is blessed with many talented stars but they cannot all be in the team at the same time. This is confusion and it was more disheartening that the NFF allowed this.

Chelle invited five goalkeepers, 14 strikers, 10 midfielders and 10 defenders. It was stated that the team will be reduced to 23 but why not name 23 now with about four on standby.

It was learnt that the 39 players will all assemble in Kigali and after three days the number will be reduced while there could be another plan to reduce the number even before they embark on the trip. Whichever way, this is confusing and it sparks corruption in high places just to boost the CVs of some players as national team invitees. It will be a huge disaster if these 39 players make it to Kigali for screening and it means the Eagles are not ready to fly. The NFF lacks direction while the coach seems to be bereft of modern ideas in the game.

For these games, six points will not be negotiable but at what cost? The situation is dicey especially if the coach is unsure of the players to help the team get the results needed. This is not a tournament but it is qualifying games for the Mundial. Time is too short to screen and this could be the beginning of the country’s problem. Ordinarily, there should be a focus to get the six points rather than the jamboree invitation of 39 players with a deliberate plan to bring some players on board.

Without injury, we all know those who should be in the first 16 list but the coach can have his way with his additional 10 names. This is a bad start for Chelle and one hopes this turns up well for Nigeria despite the anticipated colossal waste.

