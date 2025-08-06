Confronting Maritime Challenges Via Policy Unification

Regulatory overlaps, weak enforcement and poor infrastructure have become major obstacles derailing Nigeria’s ability to benefit from its coastal and ocean resources, BAYO AKOMOLAFE reports

Maritime experts have said the vast resources in Nigerian waters are being lost to institutional fragmentation and lack of clear policy direction due. According to them, without a strong and enforceable framework, the country’s blue economy efforts would remain nothing more than wishful thinking.

For instance, they said at a high level executive media training hosted by the International Maritime Institute of Nigeria (IMION) that despite the creation of Federal Ministry of Marine and Blue Economy, lagoons and beaches in the country have been inundated by waste and pollution as Tarkwa Bay beach in Lagos has been adjudged the world’s largest marine dumpsite.

Anxiety

They expressed cautious optimism about Nigeria’s newly launched 10- year Blue Economy Policy (2025–2034), which aims to attract $2 billion in offshore renewable energy investment and create three million jobs, warning that these targets would be meaningless without execution, oversight, and inclusive stakeholder engagement, especially with coastal communities and indigenous workers.

This, according to the stakeholders, is due to sea blindness in the nation, a term describing the lack of public and governmental appreciation for the value of the maritime domain. Because of these reasons, they urged the Federal Government to treat the maritime sector as a national development priority, not an afterthought.

Specifically, the President of Nigerian Maritime Law Association (NMLA), Mrs Funke Agbor warned that Nigeria’s blue economy was at risk of failure unless immediate steps are taken to establish a unified policy framework, strengthen institutions, and bridge the country’s persistent sea blindness.

Agbor in a presentation on “Frameworks and Policies for Sustainability in the Blue Economy,” called attention of Federal Government to the country’s failure to capitalise on its strategic location and maritime assets. She described the recently concluded National Policy on Blue Economy as a beautiful document, but warned that implementation has always been Nigeria’s problem.

Agbor explained: “Nigeria is a beautiful coastal country that is taking for granted the opportunities for maritime tourism, transportation and other benefits derivable from the oceans. “We can’t afford to be discouraged because we don’t have clean and safe waters. There are other countries that landlocked but we are privileged to have waters.”

Issues

Moreover, Rear Admiral Francis Akpan (rtd), who emphasised that Nigeria’s progress in the blue economy remains “pedestrian” and disconnected from global trends, nting that while countries like France have restored and repurposed their urban rivers most recently purifying the Seine river for Olympic swimming, Nigeria’s waterways remain largely forgotten.

He explained: “Nigeria’s blue economy efforts remain stuck at a subsistence level comparable to what our ancestors did while the rest of the world advances with technology, innovation, and private sector investment. “Tarkwa Bay is the recipient of the highest marine dumpsite for efuse on earth. You can quote me. Bonny comes close as second. If you stand by the Seine River in Paris, you’ll count more than 50 ferries operating actively. Meanwhile, our own lagoons are virtually deserted.”

Also, Akpan pointed to underutilised assets such as Nigeria’s 420 nautical miles of coastline, its 200-nautical-mile exclusive economic zone (EEZ), and extensive inland waterways. He stressed that without bold investments in port infrastructure, fisheries regulation, renewable energy, and maritime security, the country’s blue economy ambitions could remain a paper policy. Nevertheless, Agbor and Akpan both cited the need for Nigeria’s blue economy governance to be aligned with global frameworks like UNCLOS, MARPOL, STCW, and SOLAS while fully leveraging domestic laws

Nigeria must urgently wake up to the reality that maritime supremacy is not merely about security but a powerful tool of foreign policy and economic development

such as the Cabotage Act, NIMASA Act, and the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA).

Security

On the security front, Akpan acknowledged that while Nigeria has made strides—such as its removal from the global piracy list in 2022— the threats of sea robbery, oil theft, and illegal fishing still persist across the inland waters of the Niger Delta.

He called for tighter coordination between the Nigerian Navy, Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA) and other security agencies, alongside wider deployment of surveillance tools like Falcon Eye and maritime drones.

Ignorance

Akpan stated that while other maritime nations are advancing with maritime developments, Nigeria continues in rhetorics of unlocking potential. He said: “There is a widespread ignorance of the importance of maritime space and naval power by policymakers, the public, and even academia. It leads to poor investment, weak policy implementation, and missed economic opportunities.

“Nigeria must urgently awaken to the reality that maritime supremacy is not merely about security, but a powerful tool of foreign policy and economic development. The nation’s emerging blue economy offers potential for job creation, regional integration, and sustainable development but only if backed by strategic action.

“A functioning navy, coast guard, and a clearly defined maritime strategy are no longer optional. They are prerequisites for any country seeking global relevance. Seminars, capacity-building trainings, and stakeholder engagements are slowly shifting perspectives, but we need to move faster.” The President of Maritime Reporters’ Association of Nigeria (MARAN), Mr. Godfrey Bivbere, extended appreciation to the IMION for the impactful training and capacity-building initiative extended to journalists.

“We believe that sustained collaboration between maritime journalists and the Navy is vital in promoting transparency, national security, and the development of Nigeria’s blue economy. We look forward to more meaningful engagements in the spirit of mutual growth and national interest,” he said.

Media

Also, the Director General of IMION, Rear Admiral Thaddeus Udofia (rtd), encouraged journalists to deepen their collaborations and remain passionate advocates for a sustainable Blue Economy for the nation, other Gulf of Guinea States and the world, saying that the training was designed to reaffirm the indispensable role of the media in shaping public perception, driving accountability, and catalysing change within the ocean space.

He said: “The stories you tell, the facts you report, and the perspectives you elevate will be instrumental in informing public discourse, influencing policy, and inspiring responsible stewardship of our marine resources. Your work is not just journalism, it is advocacy, it is education, and it is nation-building,” Udofia encouraged media professionals to deepen collaborations and remain passionate advocates for a sustainable blue economy not just for Nigeria, but for the entire Gulf of Guinea region.

On his part, the Founder of Multimix Academy, Dr. Obiora Madu, observed that several years ago, the Nigerian fishing sector could boast of a thriving sector with huge trawlers including the Osadjere fishing company which was one of the largest decades ago. However, he observed that the recent classification of the Lome seaport as the hub for shipping activities in West and Central Africa as a wakeup call for the Nigerian government and its maritime stakeholders.

Last line

