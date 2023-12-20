Confluence Varsity Release Results, Commences Admission Processes

Confluence University of Science and Technology, Osara, Kogi State, has commenced the process of admitting candidates into its over 35 undergraduate programmes approved by the National Universities Commission (NUC).

The university, in a statement by its Registrar, Mrs Olufunke Hudson made available to newsmen on Wednesday in Abuja, noted that the institution has released all results of candidates awaiting admission on its website, adding that it was offering admission into the 38 programmes domiciled in all six faculties of the institution for candidates who had earlier applied.

The Registrar added that the six faculties include: faculty of science, faculty of computing and informatics; faculty of engineering; faculty of environmental sciences; faculty of science and technology education; and faculty of management and social sciences.

She said “A qualified candidate who is unable to secure his/her programme of choice may be offered alternative programme to consider, such candidate should confirm or decline the offer immediately, in view of the limited time.

The candidate should ensure that his/her O’Level results are uploaded on the JAMBs’ CAPS for the admission to be processed.

“Prospective candidates who wish to switch to the University should effect the change on the JAMB portal and choose Confluence University of Science and Technology, Osara as university of first choice.

“The candidate should select the desired programme for which he/she has the requisite UTME subject combination and relevant O’Level results. The candidate should thereafter proceed to the University website or click this link, https://eportal.custech.edu.ng to upload his/her details for post-UTME screening.

“Again, the candidate should ensure that he/she has the right UTME subject combination and at least five credits in relevant O’Level subjects, including English Language and Mathematics, as required for the programme selected and with UTME score of at least 160.

“All the programmes are also available for Direct Entry mode, except those in the last three faculties listed above.”

Hudson noted that the change of institution to CUSTECH and registration for post-UTME should be concluded on or before Sunday, 31st December 2023.