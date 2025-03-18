Share

Leaders and Beneficiaries of the Presidential Amnesty Programme (PAP), have said that Dennis Burutu Otuaro’s leadership in the last one year, has helped to reduce tension and conflicts in the Niger Delta Region.

This they said has been made possible by him working closely with ex-agitators, community leaders and government agencies to maintain stability by ensuring that beneficiaries receive their entitlements on time and addressing their concerns through peaceful dialogue.

They therefore declared that the Administrator, Dennis Burutu Otuaro’s achievements in just one year, have surpassed what was done in the past fourteen years of the programme.

Speaking in Yenagoa during a solidarity rally to celebrate the positive changes Otuaro brought to the Niger Delta, the national chairman of Phase 2 of the Amnesty Programme, Ibena Rufus Salvation, said that the transformative policies implemented by Otuaro since assumption of office cannot be overemphasized.

He expressed strong support for the operations of Tantita Security Services, led by High Chief Government Ekpemupolo, popularly known as Tompolo and commended the security outfit for its effectiveness in safeguarding oil facilities and combating illegal bunkering.

Salvation stated that the leaders and beneficiaries of the amnesty programme are passing a vote of confidence on Otuaro and urged President Bola Tinubu to sustain his administration’s collaboration with Tantita Security, emphasizing its crucial role in maintaining stability in the region.

“He has changed the Amnesty Programme from just a stipend payment scheme into a real empowerment program. He has introduced training, skills development and business support to help ex-agitators stand on their own.

” Many beneficiaries who depended on monthly payments are now business owners, skilled professionals and independent individuals. This is a major step forward for the Niger Delta.

“This has led to improved security and increased business activities in the Niger Delta. The focus on education and skills training under Otuaro has changed many lives.

“More ex-agitators now have access to scholarships and vocational training, both in Nigeria and abroad.

“Training centres have been upgraded and many young people are learning valuable skills in fields like agriculture, technology and the maritime industry. This is the kind of development the region needs.

“Another major achievement under Otuaro is the improved management of funds. In the past, the programme was often linked to mismanagement and corruption, but his administration has made sure that resources go directly to projects that benefit the people. This has restored trust in the Amnesty Programme and made it more effective in achieving its goals.

“With these accomplishments, many believe that the Amnesty Programme is now more focused on real development.

“Otuaro’s leadership is setting a new standard, proving that the programme can truly help ex-agitators become successful and contribute to the progress of the Niger Delta,” Salvation added.

In their respective remark, the leader of Phase 1, Edward Youdiowei, urged the youths of the Niger Delta to be patient with Otuaro, adding that he has done enough for the beneficiaries and the Niger Delta Region.

Youdiowei appreciated President Bola Tinubu, the National Security Adviser, Nuhu Ribadu, and the PAP Administrator, Otuaro, for collaborating with the stakeholders in the region to sustain the Amnesty programme and increase the Amnesty budget.

Also, the Phase 3 leader, Elaye Slaboh, hinted that Otuaro is making every effort to integrate more men, women and youths into the Amnesty Programme and security initiatives beyond Tantita Security.

He also commended President Tinubu for approving Tantita Security services under High Chief Tompolo, noting that the waterways and communities are now safer.

“Otuaro’s leadership has contributed significantly to peace in Bayelsa, Delta, and Rivers States, as there have been no protests against him since he assumed office,” he said.

