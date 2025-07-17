Conflict Resolution: Women’s Participation Critical For Peacebuilding – Lagos Govt

The Lagos State Government has reiterated the importance of allowing women to play key roles in conflict resolution, in line with efforts to localize United Nations Security Council Resolution (UNSCR) 1325 and implement Nigeria’s National Action Plan on Women, Peace, and Security.

The state emphasized that empowering women in peacebuilding is no longer just a global obligation, but a strategic investment in sustainable peace, inclusive governance, and community resilience.

Commissioner for Health, Professor Akin Abayomi, stated that the ministry recognizes the vital link between peace, security, and public health. “We are acutely aware that conflict, insecurity, and gender-based exclusion compromise access to healthcare, disrupt essential services, and deepen vulnerabilities—especially among women, girls, and marginalized populations,” he said.

Abayomi, represented by the Special Assistant to the Governor on Health, Dr. Oluwatoni Adeyemi, spoke at the opening of a three-day stakeholders’ workshop on the localization of UNSCR 1325 in Lagos. The event was organized by the West Africa Network for Peacebuilding (WANEP), the Global Network of Women Peacebuilders (GNWP), and Global Affairs Canada.

He affirmed the state’s commitment to mainstreaming gender-sensitive approaches in health policies and emergency response systems. “We believe that amplifying the voices of women, youth, and grassroots actors in decision-making is essential for meaningful change,” he said, adding that the initiative aligns with Lagos State’s broader vision for equitable and inclusive development.

He commended the collaborative effort that brought together stakeholders from various sectors—including health, security, education, and civil society—and encouraged them to sustain the momentum beyond the workshop.

WANEP Nigeria’s National Network Coordinator, Dr. Bridget Osakwe, said the workshop aims to develop strategies for women’s involvement in peace and security in Lagos. She explained that Nigeria, having ratified UNSCR 1325, is required to implement it by creating action plans.

“Nigeria developed its first and second National Action Plans, and the third is about to be launched. Now, we’re cascading this to the state level,” she said, noting that 16 states have developed state action plans, while 14 states have local government plans.

“Lagos is now joining those states, and this means its peace architecture will formally recognize the role of women,” Osakwe said. However, she stressed that implementation is as important as having the plan itself.

She described Lagos as a model state. “Lagos is a state where things work. When a plan is developed here, it will be implemented,” she said, adding that civil society will partner with government to ensure accountability.

“We hope that at the end of this workshop, Lagos will have a State Action Plan that clearly defines how women will be involved in peace and security efforts,” she added.

Speaking for GNWP, Mrs. Evelyne Mbata said the localization of UNSCR 1325 promotes local leadership, ownership, and participation as essential elements for effective development policies and plans.

She noted that GNWP’s localization strategy, developed in 2010, uses a bottom-up approach that directly involves governors, mayors, councilors, traditional and religious leaders, women and youth groups, teachers, and local security personnel in implementing Women, Peace, and Security (WPS) resolutions.

Mbata said the strategy has been repeatedly cited by the UN Secretary-General in his annual WPS reports to the Security Council as a key model for effective implementation.

She expressed optimism that the collaboration between WANEP Nigeria and GNWP in Lagos will be as impactful as previous initiatives.