Conflict: A’Ibom Police Chief Meets Farmers, Herders On Peaceful Co-Existence

The Commissioner of Police, Akwa Ibom State Police Command, Baba Mohammed Azare, has engaged farmer’s and fulani in cow rearing community with a view to creating a conducive, peaceful state and avoid conflicts.

The Police Commissioner who convened the meeting with representatives of cattle dealers and the Farmers Association to address the escalating tensions between the two groups in the state, in his office noted that peaceful Akwa Ibom would give both parties more serene chance to prosper.

In a release, the State Command PPRO, DSP Timfon John, said, during the meeting, CP Azare emphasised the critical importance of fostering peaceful relations between farmers and cattle breeders, urging both parties to work towards resolving their differences for the collective wellbeing of the state.

He expressed grave concern over conflicts that have led to unnecessary violence, warning that such actions would not be tolerated.

Azare, assured both farmers and cattle dealers that the police would take decisive action against anyone involved in fomenting trouble.

He made it clear that the Akwa Ibom State Police Command would not hesitate to arrest and prosecute individuals who engage in violence, stressing that no one; whether farmer or cattle dealer, would be allowed to jeopardise the safety of the community.

He noted that the Police strongly oppose situations where criminals enter cattle farms, shoot the animals, and steal them, while opining that the anti-grazing committee includes some members of the Fulani community who assist the police in tracking down suspects and making arrests.

