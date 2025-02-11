…Confiscates Fake, Substandard, Expired Products During Onitsha Drug Market Raid

Share

The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC), has raided the popular drug market at the Bridge Head, Onitsha, Anambra State, confiscating large quantities of suspected substandard, adulterated and expired drugs running into millions of naira.

The operation, which was led by the Director, NAFDAC South East Zone, Dr Martins Iluyomade, took the traders by surprise as they moved from shop to shop and removed a wide range of drugs.

Products found to have been faked and counterfeited include antibiotics, anti-hypertensive, anti-diabetic, anti-asthmatic, aphrodisiacs, antimalarial, anti-inflammatory, herbal remedies and psychoactive drugs.

There were also banned drugs such as analgin, tramadol (above 100 mg), gentamycin (280 mg), codeine and controlled substances, vaccines, alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages, cosmetics, chemicals and unwholesome food, empty plastics, bags and cans, among others.

