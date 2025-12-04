Confirmation: ‘Trump’s On Our Neck’, Akpabio Rejects ‘Bow And Go’ Treatment For Musa

Senate President Godswill Akpabio, yesterday, firmly rejected calls for a “bow and go” clearance for former Chief of Defence Staff and ministerial nominee, Gen. Christopher Musa, insisting that the nation’s security situation, and even international scrutiny, required a thorough, public interrogation at his confirmation hearing.

The session became chaotic after Senator Sani Musa (Niger East) proposed that the nominee be allowed to take a bow without answering questions from them. His motion was instantly met with loud objections, as several lawmakers stood up at once, shouting down the suggestion and plunging the chamber into disorder.

A visibly angered Senator Garba Maidoki (Kebbi South) confronted the Senate President’s desk, insisting that Musa must be questioned, especially given the country’s deepening security crises.

Akpabio intervened to restore order, stressing that the Senate could not waive scrutiny for a nominee expected to oversee the nation’s defence architecture at a critical time. Standing up from his seat, the Senate President said: “If we come here and do politics, this is not the time for politics of ‘bow and go’.

Even Donald Trump is on our neck. We’ve not asked him what his response will be to Donald Trump. He is not just anybody, former Chief of Defence Staff?” Referencing the abduction of more than 200 schoolchildren from St Mary’s Catholic School, Papiri in Niger State, Akpabio said Nigerians deserved direct answers and reassurance from the defence nominee.

“With over 200 children in the bush being tortured, give the man an opportunity to give Nigerians hope. His appointment is being heralded all over the country. Our constituents want to hear from him.

We are asking him these questions because they would ask him the same.” Following the Senate President’s intervention, calm returned to the chamber, and lawmakers proceeded with a full screening of the retired military officer.

The screening exercise began shortly after Akpabio read Tinubu’s request during plenary, urging lawmakers to consider and approve the ex-CDS as a replacement for Mohammed Badaru, who resigned on Monday. After reading the letter, Akpabio directed suspension of Senate rules to allow the nominee into the chamber for the proper screening.

Responding to questions from Senators, General Musa said that one of the first steps he would take was to probe the alleged withdrawal of the troops from the school, insisting that the military was not known for cowardice. “We are going to go after them fully, working together with all the security agencies and Ministries, Departments, and Agencies of government,” he said.

“We are going to investigate fully. The Armed Forces have a way, and then from the defence, we are going to make sure that we continue with the oversight over their activities.”

Musa observed that though the recent wave of mass abductions has been in schools, especially in the country’s northern region, kidnapping for ransom is a booming industry in parts of the nation.

According to a report by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), Nigerians paid N2.23 trillion as ransom between May 2023 and April 2024. However, General Musa said Nigeria “must stop ransom payments” and in situations where such is done, “we can track the monies being paid,” emphasising the use of technology in the fight against insecurity.

“The use of technology is very important. Like I said, if we are able to have a database – every Nigerian has a number linked to everything you have electronically – we can monitor everything,” Musa stated.