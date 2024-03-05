Confirm Justice Tajudeen As CCA President, Makinde Urges Oyo Assembly

Oyo State Governor, ‘Seyi Makinde has forwarded a letter to the State House of Assembly requesting the confirmation of the appointment of Hon. Justice Tajudeen Muhammad Abdul Ganiyu as the President Customary Court of Appeal in the State.

The request became imperative following the recommendation of Hon. Justice Tajudeen Muhammad Abdul Ganiyu to the National Judicial Council (NJC) as President of the Customary Court of Appeal by the Oyo State Judicial Service Commission (OSNJC).

The letter read: ” Consequent upon the request, the National Judicial Council has recommended Hon. Justice Tajudeen Muhammad Abdul Ganiyu as the new President of Oyo State Customary Court of Appeal.”

Governor Makinde’s letter was read at Tuesday’s plenary by the Speaker of Oyo State House of Assembly, Hon. Adebo Ogundoyin.

The position had been vacant due to the retirement of the former President of the Customary Court of Appeal in Oyo State, Hon. Justice Moshood Akintunde Abass.