Confirm If Houses Have Building Plan Approval Before Renting, Buying, LASG Urges Home Seekers

As the December festive period draws near, the Lagos State Government has advised home seekers to always confirm building plan approval statuses with appropriate government offices before buying or renting them.

As contained in a status update on its verified X handle, General Manager, Lagos State Physical Planning Permit Authority, (LASPPPA), Tpl Kehinde Osinaike, who rendered the admonition also advised those who intended to develop their properties to ensure they secure necessary approvals before they start construction.

He said, “As we approach the December festive period that most Nigerians come back into the country, especially Lagos to get properties or develop their existing land, citizens should make sure the house they want to rent or buy has building approval and also those who intend to develop their sites, should get a building permit before starting.

To get your building permit, kindly visit any of (LASPPPA) nearest offices in all the LGA or the headquarters at Oba Akinjobi Way, Ikeja GRA