Confinement of People With Mental Illness Illegal, Says Consultant Psychiatrist

A Consultant Psychiatrist at the University College Hospital (UCH), Ibadan, Dr. Victor Makanjuola, has cautioned Nigerians against confining persons with mental illness instead of exposing them to treatment, describing the practice as illegal.

Makanjuola, a Senior Lecturer at the University of Ibadan (UI), stated this during a virtual seminar organised by the National Association of Sea Dogs, Jolly Rogers Deck, which was part of activities to mark this year’s World Mental Health Day.

Speaking at the event with the theme: “Mental Health is a Universal Human Right”, the Consultant declared that many people do not have access to effective mental healthcare, especially those in low-middle income countries like Nigeria.

This, according to him is, “in spite of the fact that the Mental Health Act, 2023, signed by former President Muhammadu Buhari, is effective in Nigeria and it is against confining and shackling of mental illness patients.”

Makanjuola noted that to promote the rights of people with mental health challenges, traditional healers should be educated on the dangers of such practices, and those who are involved in harmful practices should be educated about the dangers of such practices.

It is important that Nigerians understand that human rights and mental health exist together, and a community that violates human rights cannot have mentally healthy individuals.

“The Mental Health Act 2023 signed in the twilight of the last regime by President Muhammadu Buhari is effective in law now in Nigeria and it is a significant step forward in protecting the basic rights mentioned earlier,” he said.