Confident Everton Can Hurt Tottenham

Many feared for Sean Dyche’s Everton after they were deducted ten points for breaking the Premier League’s financial rules, but the punishment has galvanised the Toffees and four straight league wins has greatly enhanced their chances of staying up.

Dyche’s organisational skills are a big asset and they should head to Tottenham confident that they can earn something from their trip to north London, despite the disappointment of being knocked out of the Carabao Cup quarter-finals by Fulham on penalties on Tuesday.

Spurs have made a decent recovery themselves from some recent slip-ups and wins over Newcastle and Nottingham Forest have been boosts after the pacesetters fell off the tracks when taking just one point from five matches. That run included home defeats to Chelsea, Aston Villa and West Ham and injuries and suspensions are starting to bite for Ange Postecoglou’s side.

Yves Bissouma’s red card against Nottingham Forest, his second dismissal of the season, is a particular blow in the heart of mid- field, while Destiny Udogie has accumulated enough bookings to also miss this clash. So if Everton can get a grip on the midfield then they have an excellent chance of getting something from this trip.

The confidence of not conceding in their last four league games could help them to get at least a point, so they are worth supporting in the double-chance market, which would be a winning bet if they win or draw. Tottenham fans have been on a bit of a rollercoaster so far, but they are being treated to plenty of entertaining football and that trend looks set to continue against the Toffees.

Just two of their home league games have failed to generate at least three goals and they were both 2-0 wins over Fulham and Manchester United, so while Everton are capable of holding their own, it would be a surprise if their run of four Premier League clean sheets remained intact.