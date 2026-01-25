Conferring Doctorate Degree On Remi Tinubu, Honour Well Deserved – TASFUED

The management of Tai Solarin Federal University of Education (TASFUED), Ijagun, Ogun State, has announced that it will confer an Honorary Doctorate Degree (Honoris Causa) on Nigerian First Lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, in recognition of her lifelong commitment to educational advancement and social development.

In a statement issued on Sunday by the Registrar and Secretary to Council, Dapo Oke, TASFUED said that Dr. Oluremi Tinubu’s advocacy, particularly for the girl child, which began during her tenure as First Lady of Lagos State and has continued unabated to her current status, aligns perfectly with the core mission of a university dedicated to producing educators and fostering learning.

The conferment is scheduled for Thursday, January 29, 2026, during the university’s 17th Convocation Ceremony. She will be honoured alongside Governor Dapo Abiodun of Ogun State and former governor Aremo Olusegun Osoba.

Oke emphasized that the honour is not merely ceremonial but an endorsement of Tinubu’s decades of work in empowering youth, championing educational causes, and advocating for education as the bedrock of national progress.

He highlighted some of her key initiatives under the New Era Foundation, including the Spelling Bee Competition, launched in 2001 for public schools to promote academic excellence, which led to the “One-Day-Governor” initiative; the New Era Youth Camp (NEYOCA), a residential facility for youth aged 7–17 focusing on leadership and skill development; the Alternative High School for Girls, a rehabilitation initiative for out-of-school girls; and various educational and community projects such as the Junior Chef Competition, HIV/AIDS advocacy, and environmental health awareness. These activities aim to foster positive change, providing mentorship and opportunities for children and youth to attain their full potential.

The statement also highlighted Tinubu’s recent national initiatives, particularly her mobilization of over N25 billion for the completion of the National Library of Nigeria, dedicating her 65th birthday celebrations to this project.

Senator (Dr.) Oluremi Tinubu, the university noted, demonstrated visionary leadership by transforming a personal celebration into a monumental national project for the preservation of knowledge.

TASFUED further observed that through her advocacy and initiatives in education, Tinubu has become a catalyst for girl-child and women empowerment, establishing a model for the university’s graduating students.

The statement also celebrated her roots as an alumnus of Our Lady of Apostles Secondary School (OLASS), linking the foundation of her formative years in the region to her lifelong contributions to nation-building.

The university concluded that the conferment of this Honorary Degree is a glowing tribute to a humanist, philanthropist, and social enthusiast, adding that TASFUED is proud to be aligned with the values embodied by this living champion of educational commitment and distinction.