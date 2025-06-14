Conferment Of Nat’l Honour On Aisha Yesufu Fake News – Presidency

Share

Contrary to the news making rounds on some sections of the media that President Bola Tinubu conferred a national honour on renowned Nigerian activist, Aisha Yesufu, the Presidency on Friday described such claims as fake news.

Saturday Telegraph had earlier reported that President Tinubu awarded national honours to a number of prominent Nigerians and civil rights activists during the 2025 Democracy Day celebrations held on Thursday, June 12.

However, rumours had been making the rounds that President Tinubu also conferred a national honour on Aisha Yesufu, which has generated widespread reactions from Nigerians on social media.

Debunking the claims as fake news via his X handle, the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Temitope Ajayi, urged Nigerians to ignore the purported report.

READ ALSO:

“The story on a viral list of national honours featuring the name of Aisha Yesufu and others, credited to the Leadership newspaper, is fake news. It should be ignored,” Ajayi wrote

A prominent voice in Nigeria’s civil society, Aisha Yesufu is widely known for her critical stance against the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Tinubu administration.

She has been an outspoken supporter of Peter Obi, the Labour Party’s presidential candidate in the 2023 general elections.

“It can never be this Aisha Yesufu. Thank you,” she responded bluntly to an X user who claimed the award was a reward for her alleged support of the APC.

Yesufu has consistently rejected the legitimacy of the 2023 presidential election results, alleging that the election was rigged in favour of Tinubu.

Her strong political stance made the appearance of her name in a national honours list seem implausible to many observers.

Ajayi clarified that the only national honours officially conferred were those explicitly mentioned during President Tinubu’s Democracy Day speech at the National Assembly.

Notably, former senator and activist Shehu Sani was one of the confirmed honourees.

The presidency urged Nigerians to disregard any honours list not formally released by the appropriate channels.

Share