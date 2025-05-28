Conference League Final: Betis Stand In Chelsea’s Way To Glory

Share

Chelsea started their UEFA Conference League campaign as one of the favourites to win the trophy, and not much has changed as they head into the final today.

But Spanish side Real Betis could still pull off a surprise. The match slated for Tarczyski Arena in Wrocław, Poland will kick off at 8pm tonight.

Betis drew 1-1 with Valencia in their last league game on Friday. Since that match didn’t affect their league position, coach Manuel Pellegrini was able to rest some of his key players.

This rest, plus two extra days to prepare, could help Betis a lot in the final. Chelsea, on the other hand, had a tough match on Sunday against Nottingham Forest as they fought to finish in the top five of the Premier League.

They won 1-0, but the Conference League final comes just 76 hours after that intense game. Real Betis, who finished sixth in La Liga, have played well this season, especially against top teams.

They lost only two out of ten matches against clubs that finished above them and managed to beat big sides like Barcelona, Real Madrid, and Atletico Madrid.

In fact, Betis have only lost twice in their last 20 games in all competitions, making them a team that’s hard to beat. Four of their last five games ended in draws, and with Chelsea scoring just once in three of their last four matches, another 1-1 draw could be on the cards.

