Conference: Former students, scholars to honour retired lecturer, Osoba

Members of the academia and renowned scholars will for two days assemble at Tai Solarin University of Education (TASUED), Ijebu-Ode, Ogun State to celebrate one of their own, Dr. Segun Osoba, a former lecturer and retired Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU) don.

Tagged “A Conference in Honour of Dr. Segun Osoba,” the overarching theme of the conference is “History and the Persistent Struggle: Social Change, Nation-Building, and Constitution-Making in Post-Independence Africa,” which will critically examine the ideals of the great historian, Marxist scholar, constitutionalist, trade unionist, and social justice activist.

According to organisers, discourse at the conference will focus and mirrors Osoba’s intellectual engagements, especially regarding the political economy of nation building, constitutionalism, labor unionism, human rights, economic freedom, social justice, and the ways they are energised by intellectual and historical imaginations.

As part of activities to celebrate the octogenarian, who will turn 89 years old in January 2024, a lecture, titled: “Segun Osoba: Encountering a Historian and Radical Ideologist in Modern Nigeria,” will be delivered by Prof Siyan Oyeweso, a Professor of History at Osun State University (UNIOSUN) and Executive Director, Centre for Black Culture and International Understanding (CBCIU), Abere, Osun State.

The other keynote address is expected to be delivered by Dr. Ebenezer Obadare, formerly Professor of Sociology at University of Kansas, and now the Douglas Dillon Senior Fellow for Africa Studies at the Council on Foreign Relations (CFR) in Washington DC.

His paper is titled: “Rekindling the Scientific Spirit: Historical Criticism in the Age of Sacred Authority.”

The conference, billed for December 18 and 19, 2023, is being facilitated by Akanmu Adebayo, a Professor of History and Conflict Management at Kennesaw State University, Kennesaw, Georgia, United States, and other co-conveners, comprising Dr. Osoba’s mentees, admirers, former students and the Yusufu Bala Usman Institute (YBUI).

Osoba, a historian, who taught and mentored many students at OAU in 1970s was said to have served as a member of the Constitution Drafting Committee, where together with his Marxist compatriot, the late Yusufu Bala Usman, authored the “Minority Report and Draft Constitution for the Federal Republic of Nigeria.”

Pa Osoba, who after his retirement relocated to Ijebu-Ode from OAU in 1991, was said to have earlier in his life and career than most scholars recognised the menace and crime of neo-colonialism, corruption, capitalist development, and military autocracy.