Confederation Cup: Elegbeleye Confident Of Rivers United’s Success

Hon Gbenga Elegbeleye, the Chairman of the Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) has expressed confidence in Rivers United clinching all three points in Luanda as they continue the push to qualify for the knockout stage of the CAF Confederation Cup Rivers United are due to play one of the second round fixtures of the competition against Angolan side, Academica du Lobito Luanda.

The first round leg was won by the Nigerian clubside in Uyo. “Rivers United have recently established that they are a team to reckon with on the continent after reaching the group stage of the competition for two consecutive seasons.

“Going by their performance so far, I am confident they will subdue the Angolans to take all three points and consolidate their chances of reaching the knockout stage,” Elegbeleye told NPFL Media.

While assuring the club’s Players, Coaches and Management of the league body’s support, the NPFL Boss charged them to approach the match with the irrepressible and can-do Spirit of the Nigerian. “You have to continue to ride the momentum that the Super Eagles set off in Abidjan to keep the nation’s flag among the best of clubs on the continent.”