Confed Cup: Rivers United Face Holders In Quarterfinals

Nigeria’s Rivers United is set to face off against USM Alger from Algeria in the quarter-finals of the CAF Confederations Cup. The first leg of the match is scheduled to take place at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium in Uyo on Sunday, March 31. A week later, the teams will compete again in Algiers for the reverse fixture. Rivers United aims to make history by becoming the first Nigerian club to clinch the CAF Confederation Cup title.

Last year, they were knocked out at the same stage of the competition by Young Africans of Tanzania. In other quarter-final matchups, Stade Malien of Mali will go head to-head against Ghana’s Dreams FC. Abu Salem from Libya will take on former champions RS Berkane of Morocco, while an all-Egyptian clash awaits between Modern Future and Zamalek.