Confed Cup: Go for the kill against Zamalek, Iorfa tells Enyimba

Share

Former Lobi Stars Vice Chairman and ex-Super Eagles Striker, Dominic Iorfa has charged Enyimba FC players to go all out for victory in their CAF Confederation Cup group D match day 2 encounter against Zamalek SC of Egypt today.

Iorfa who touched down in Uyo, Akwa Ibom Friday evening to support the 2 times CAF Champions League winners in their quest for victory at the Godswill Akpabio Int’l Stadium “Nest of Champions” during Enyimba’s training session reminded the players of the need to give their all especially when playing in the continent.

The Benue-born seasoned football administrator who went nostalgic about their playing days commended the team for their steadfastness as the only Nigerian club side still in the continent as he offered his full backing for the team, charging them to stay focused and disciplined during the game.

While reminding them of the counter-attacking flair of the North Africans including Zamalek SC, Iorfa said they were beatable but that the players must be fully committed to their performance in the field of play.

Share

Please follow and like us: