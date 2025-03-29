Conducting All Polls In One Day: Eta, Okocha, Okechukwu, Okoye, others disagree

Share

‘It’s clumsy and l don’t know how that’ll work in our clime’

‘Consolidated elections promote transparency, accountability, increased voter turnout’

Members of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) have disagreed over the bill to hold all elections in one day.

The APC members gave different reasons to support the bill or disagree with it.

Also commenting on the issue through Chief Peter Ameh, its National Secretary, the Coalition of United Political Parties (CUPP), said that conducting all elections in one day is feasible and will serve as a pathway to efficiency and transparency in the electoral process.

The African Democratic Congress (ADC), which also spoke on the issue, said that it is in support of the proposal by the House of Representatives for all the elections to be held in one day.

A former Acting National Chairman of the APC and Chairman of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) Governing Boards, Ntufam Hilliard Eta, said that the government should look at the workability properly.

Eta, who spoke in an interview, said that it would be good to have election results announced one day.

Responding to the need for all elections to be conducted on a day, he said, ‘Well, l think that the arrangement we have now which is that the Presidential and NASS elections hold one day and after a week or two we hold the Governorship and State Assembly elections is even challenging logistically to INEC.

“Now putting all the elections in one day will become far more challenging. I think that we should look into it properly and examine and interrogate the positives and negatives and see whether it is possible logistically.

“Politically speaking, it makes sense to know the results of all elections in a particular day and avoid the bandwagon effects that staggered elections produce.

“But we must not sweep the logistical challenge under the carpet. That for me is the way I look at it.”

On his own part, the Rivers State APC Caretakers Chairman, Chief Tony Okocha said “it is a no, no.”

He however, stressed that his position is not political but on rationality.

He said, “My take is first, it is clumsy and l do not know how that can work in our clime.

“You are talking about deployment of security, you are talking about logistics and you are aware that INEC does not have its own vehicles.

“They work with road transport workers. So, l don’t know how they can convey their materials to the centres where they want to hold elections. I don’t see it working, so it will be very difficult to say a word on it.”

Asked if his position is because he is a member of APC, he said, “No. It is not about parties.

“I am talking about rationality. Okay, what is rational in this matter is that there has to be spacing of elections, the same way we are having it. The mover of that motion, my friend, l have not seen his argument either to save funds or any other thing. So, for me it is a no, no.”

Similarly, the former Director General of Voice of Nigeria (VON), Osita Okechukwu said, “Methinks the canvas for reduction of electoral budget or cost imperative of holding all the elections in one day, far outweighs all other points.

“Cost imperative is germane today because Nigeria is almost broke and we must trudge on the democratic route, as the best system of government.

“Secondly, evidence is bound that the issue of rigging is less important today, because we have lost faith in our electoral process.

“Regrettably our electoral process can be mangled because 90% of the managers are partisan. Our elections are no more dependent on how ironclad is the process, procedure or technology adopted.

“Our only solution is the single item in the Uwais Electoral Reform Report, which recommended for transparent election of National and Residential Electoral Commissioners. I’m at a loss why NASS is shying away from this Golden Handgun.”

Conducting all elections same day pathway to efficiency, transparency – Ameh (CUPP)

Ameh, who said that conducting the Presidential, National Assembly, Governorship, State Assembly and Local Government elections in one day was feasible, described off cycle-elections as a breeding ground for electoral frauds and manipulations.

He also emphasised that staggered elections encourage state actors’ interference in the electoral process.

Ameh advocated the need to conduct all elections in one day by amending Sections 132(2), 178 (2), 64(1) and 105 (1) of the 1999 constitution to appoint a single date for the conduct of the presidential, gubernatorial, national and state assembly election in Nigeria.

“Nigeria’s electoral process has been plagued by numerous challenges, including high costs, logistical inefficiencies, and voter fatigue. To address these issues, conducting all elections in one day has been proposed.

“This approach would reduce the financial burden on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and the government, promote accountability and transparency, and encourage greater voter turnout.

“One of the primary benefits of consolidated elections is the reduction of state actor interference in the electoral process. Staggered elections provide more opportunities for state actors to manipulate results, intimidate opposition candidates, and interfere with the electoral process.

“By holding all elections on the same day, the likelihood of state actors concentrating their forces to suppress opposition is greatly diminished.

“Consolidated elections also promote transparency, accountability, and increased voter turnout.

“With all elections held simultaneously, citizens, civil society organisations, and international observers can more easily monitor the electoral process. This increased scrutiny makes it more difficult for state actors to manipulate results or intimidate opposition candidates,” he said.

Ameh, who was the National Chairman of the Inter Party Advisory Council (IPAC), added that consolidated elections can reduce the financial burden on electoral management bodies.

“The costs associated with conducting multiple elections are eliminated, making the electoral process more efficient and cost-effective. It will reduce the cost of conducting multiple elections by over 50 percent

“To achieve consolidated elections in Nigeria, significant constitutional amendments are required. The 1999 Constitution, as amended, and the Electoral Act 2022, would need to be revised to accommodate this new framework.

“INEC would also need to ensure adequate electoral infrastructure, intensify voter education and awareness programmes, and enhance its capacity to manage consolidated elections.

“Other countries, such as South Africa and Ghana, have successfully implemented consolidated elections, providing valuable lessons for Nigeria. By learning from these international best practices and implementing the necessary reforms, Nigeria can ensure a more efficient, cost-effective, and transparent electoral process.

“Consolidating elections in Nigeria is a viable solution to promote accountability and transparency, reduce costs, and encourage greater voter turnout. By implementing this reform, Nigeria can strengthen its democracy and promote civic engagement,” he said.

One day poll, best for Nigeria – ADC

ADC National Chairman, Dr. Ralphs Okey Nwosu, said it would save cost, eliminate election rigging and restore the sanctity of the electoral process.

“It will be the best to happen to Nigeria,” Nwosu said, adding, “it will make the process a lot healthier.

“It won’t cost INEC too much. The elections will be conducted in the same polling unit, same personnel,” he said.

He argued that there would be minimal rigging because those who might foment trouble would be busy at their polling units trying to deliver their candidates.

“Thuggery will be reduced because those who may want to perpetrate evil will be at the polling units,” he added.

Nwosu did not envisage any confusion on the electorate, stating it only involved two or four additional ballot papers instead of the two during the national and state elections.

Proposal may backfire –Ex Commissioner, INEC

Former National Commissioner of the Independent National Electoral Commission INEC (INEC), Festus Okoye has warned that conducting all elections in one day may put the nation’s democratic structures in jeopardy.

The House of Representatives had passed a resolution to the effect that all the elections in the country, from the presidency to local government council seats should be conducted in one day.

But Okoye who also served as Chairman of Information and Voter Education Committee of INEC, raises security and logistical concerns for the proposal.

“It appears glamorous, less costly, and less time-consuming, but on proper analysis and sober reflection, it is a constitutional, logistical, and security nightmare,” he stated.

The human rights activist said it poses constitutional, legal, logistical, and security challenges.

He pointed out that the president, governors, and National and state Assembly members have tenures fixed by the Constitution.

According to him, “These tenures fixed by the Constitution are like the rock of Gibraltar and cannot be moved.

“They are cast in stone, and if anything goes wrong with the conduct of the elections, the country will slip into a constitutional crisis.”

He wondered if Nigeria could recover if there is a breakdown of law and order, if we conduct all elections in one day?

“The answer is no. It is a slippery path, and Nigeria should deliberately move away from such a slippery constitutional and legal slope,” he further warned.

Okoye stated that the courts have staggered the nation’s elections, and as such, there are off-cycle governorship elections in Imo, Edo, Bayelsa, Ondo, Anambra Osun and Kogi States.

“No one has the right to shorten the four years donated to some governors by the electorate,” he said.

He raised the issue of logistics, stating that conducting all elections in one day “is a logistical nightmare, and no country should agree to do things that may likely backfire.”

According to him, it may require INEC deploying over 1.5 million ad-hoc staff, and security personnel, as well as printing millions of ballots and back-up ballot papers for any eventuality.

“If something goes wrong in the election, the election duty staff must be demobilised and remobilised. All the transporters must be paid and remobilised. All the security agents must be paid and remobilised,” Okoye stated.

He said it may be difficult for security personnel on election duty to respond effectively to a breakdown of law and order.

“We must not put our eggs in one basket. The fact that all elections in one day work for other countries does not mean it must work in Nigeria,” Okoye advised.

