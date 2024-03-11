Conduct Free, Fair Primary, Appoints Former D/Gov As DG, Oke Tells APC

Two-time governorship candidate in Ondo State and aspirant under the platform of All Progressives Congress (APC) Chief Olusola Oke SAN has cautioned the party against the manipulation of the party’s primary fixed for April 25.

Oke who declared his interest to govern the State at the party secretariat in Akure, the State capital, said he is not seeking any special favour from the leadership of the party but for them to guarantee a free and fair primary for all aspirants jostling for the sole ticket of the party.

This development came as Oke appointed former Deputy Governor of the State, Alhaji Alli Olanusi as the Director General of the Olusola Oke Campaign Organization.

Speaking with members of the State Working Committee (SWC), Oke said selecting a candidate through a credible party primary would make reconciliation easier after the winner has emerged.

According to him, “I don’t want to be imposed on the party. What I want is a free and fair primary to select candidates for the party. If given the ticket, I will ensure the death of opposition parties.”

Oke advised the Chairman of the party, Ade Adetimehin to take charge of the affairs of the party, and should not allow anybody to take away his mandate. Oke said he was aware of the threat to the position of the Chairman and other leaders of the party.

On the inauguration of his campaign organisation, Oke declared himself as the next governor of the State having contested as a candidate of political parties two times and as an aspirant of APC in the last governorship election in the State.

Oke charged the Campaign organisation to ensure his success in the APC governorship primary scheduled to take place in April.

His words”Your job is to move from one unit to another. Talk to our members to be part of this project. Be faithful. Don’t stay at home and say there is no problem. A politician who says there is no problem is a problem himself.

“May I note that my quest to lead the state is always being propelled by my sincere love for the state and concern for its development. God has blessed me enough. So, my ambition to be governor is solely about contributing significantly to the development of our dear state and finding an enviable place in history.

“We will develop Ondo. We want a new Ondo. We will create employment, reduce poverty and develop our infrastructure.”

He charged them to be wary of those claiming they have been endorsed in Abuja, saying if any aspirant is going to be endorsed, he is the one.

Speaking at the event, Oyebo Aladetaan, a former member of the State House of Assembly, said it is Oke that the people of the southern senatorial district of the state are supporting.

Aladetan appealed to the people in Ondo’s north and Central senatorial districts to join them in supporting the gubernatorial aspiration of Oke.

His words “It is Chief Olusola Oke we are supporting. Oke was instrumental to the elevation of Ilaje sons and daughters who are now holding important positions in Nigeria and all over the world.

“When he was in NDCC, there was no local government area where his projects were not located. They are in Akoko and other places.

“Chief Oke has been taking care of party executives for the past five years. He was the instrument in the hands of God that made me and so many others reach where we are today.

“Those of us in the coastal region of the state are begging you to join us to support him. Oke has been working for our people.

“He is an empathetic person who always considers others in whatever he does. Those who enjoyed his scholarship awards while he was in NDDC are still thanking him. They are now doctors and professors.”

Ayodeji Victor Oritedi, one of the gubernatorial aspirants in the state, declared his decision to step down for Oke.

Oritedi said: “I am happy to associate with Chief Olusola Oke. All our structures globally and supporters have decided to join him. This is because it is a God ordained-project.”

The chairman of the party, Adetimehin appealed to aspirants to shun thuggery, rein in their supporters and abusive language as they move around canvassing for votes.