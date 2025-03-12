New Telegraph

March 12, 2025
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook Twitter
March 12, 2025
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Conduct By-Elections To…

Conduct By-Elections To Fill Ubah, Okpebholo’s Seats, Senate Tells INEC

The Senate yesterday asked the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to conduct bye-elections for the vacant Senate seats in Edo Central and Anambra South.

Senate President Godswill Akpabio said thiswhile officially declaring both seats vacant and emphasising the need for prompt electoral action. Akpabio said: “Those seats are declared vacant.

I urge INEC to conduct elections in line with the Constitution to fill those vacancies.” INEC said in January it was waiting for an official request from the Senate before proceeding with the Anambra South bye-election.

The Anambra South Senatorial District has been without representation since July 2024, following the passing of Sen. Ifeanyi Ubah.

Similarly, the Edo Central Senatorial Seat became vacant after Monday Okpebholo was sworn in as Governor of Edo in November 2024.

Please follow and like us:
error
fb-share-icon
Tweet
fb-share-icon

Read Previous

Rivers Crisis: Political Actors To Respect Court Rulings – Tinubu
Read Next

Sexual Harassement: Natasha Drags Nigerian Senate To UN
Share
Copy Link
×