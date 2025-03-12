Conduct By-Elections To Fill Ubah, Okpebholo’s Seats, Senate Tells INEC

Share

The Senate yesterday asked the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to conduct bye-elections for the vacant Senate seats in Edo Central and Anambra South.

Senate President Godswill Akpabio said thiswhile officially declaring both seats vacant and emphasising the need for prompt electoral action. Akpabio said: “Those seats are declared vacant.

I urge INEC to conduct elections in line with the Constitution to fill those vacancies.” INEC said in January it was waiting for an official request from the Senate before proceeding with the Anambra South bye-election.

The Anambra South Senatorial District has been without representation since July 2024, following the passing of Sen. Ifeanyi Ubah.

Similarly, the Edo Central Senatorial Seat became vacant after Monday Okpebholo was sworn in as Governor of Edo in November 2024.

