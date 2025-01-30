Condolences: Obasanjo, PDP NWC, Service Chiefs, Odu’a Board, Others Visit Makinde

Share

Former President of Nigeria, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo, members of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) National Working Committee (NWC), Service Chiefs in Oyo State, Board of O’dua Investment Company and the Seriki Hausawa of Oyo State, on Thursday, visited the governor of Oyo State, ‘Seyi Makinde over the demise of his brother, Engr. Sunday Makinde.

According to a press release signed by the governor’s Special Adviser (Media), Sulaimon Olanrewaju, the individuals and groups visited the governor separately.

Chief Obasanjo, who got to the Ikolaba home of Governor Makinde around 7.20 a.m. in the company of the Director-General of the International Institute of Tropical Agriculture (IITA), Dr Simeon Ehui, and his team, expressed his condolences to him, urging him to take heart and be strong. The former president equally condoled with the Makinde family.

Similarly, the PDP NWC paid a condolence visit to the governor, condoling him and his family over Engr. Makinde’s demise. Speaking on behalf of the PDP NWC, the Deputy National Chairman (South), Amb. Taofeek Arapaja, said Engr. Sunday Makinde lived a fulfilled life and left successful siblings behind.

He said: “The purpose of this visit is to commiserate with our leader, a major stakeholder of our party, on the death of his brother.

“There is nothing anybody can do. The solace we have is that the man lived a fulfilled life and was survived by good people like Governor Makinde.

“It has happened and it is a debt that everybody will pay because it is inevitable. From God we have come and, to Him, we will return. But the only thing we can do for the soul of the deceased is to pray to God to grant him eternal life and grant the family the fortitude to bear the loss.”

The PDP NWC members in attendance included the National Secretary, Rt. Hon. SKE Udeokoye; National Publicity Secretary, Barr. Debo Ologunagba; National Vice Chairman, South-East, High Chief Ali Odefa; Mr Daniel Wuyigikoro and Mrs. Amina Darisam.

The Service Chiefs in Oyo State led by the Special Adviser on Security to Governor Makinde, COMPOL Fatai Owoseni (rtd), also visited the governor, charging him to take solace in God and the fact that his brother lived a fulfilled life.

The Board of Odu’a Investment Company led by its chairman, Otunba Bimbo Ashiru, equally paid a visit to condole with Governor Makinde, noting that he needs people around him at this period.

Ashiru said: “We are here to console our brother on the passing of his brother because we understand the pain of losing a loved one. I have had the experience before and I know how it feels.

“I will just say that this is the time he needs people like us to come and visit him and commiserate with him. And luckily, we are in Ibadan, and being one of the shareholders of Odu’a, it is proper for us to come and condole with him.

“He should be consoled because the deceased has done very well as we all know. I pray that the good Lord grants His Excellency and his family members the fortitude to bear the loss as well as bless the soul of the departed.”

The Odu’a chairman also used the occasion to commend Governor Makinde for attracting investments into Oyo State and for creating an enabling environment for businesses to thrive.

“In terms of bringing in investment into the state, there is no doubt that Governor Makinde is doing well. We just discussed it. He believes that the government does not have any business in doing business.

“All the government needs to do is to create the enabling environment for businesses to thrive and that is what he has been doing.

“I believe this is what should be done. The government has no business doing business. His vision, coming from a private sector, clearly shows that he knows what to do.”

Others who visited the governor on Thursday included the Board of the Oyo State Rule of Law Enforcement Authority led by its chairman, Justice Aderonke Aderemi (rtd); South-West Women Leader of the PDP, Alhaja Bosede Adedibu; the Sarkin Sasa and chairman of the Council of Arewa Traditional Rulers and Chiefs in 17 Southern States, Alhaji Mallam Haruna Maiyasin (CON) and some members of the Omituntun Oke Ogun led by the chairman of Oyo AANFE, Mr Ayo Olopoenia.

