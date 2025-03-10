Conditions Of Service: We’ve Not Received Medicals, Others For 11 Years – APC Staff

Share

Staff of the All Progressives Congress (APC) National Headquarters (Buhari House) have decried conditions of service at the ruling party Secretariat, calling on President Bola Tinubu to come to their rescue. According to them, for 11 years they have not received housing, transportation and medical allowances from the party.

The staff gave an example of a staff member who died before the party released his medical allowances. They also decried how the personal aides of the National Working Committee (NWC) members were taking the functions of the staff of the Secretariat.

According to them, the aides of the National Organising Secretary and his Deputy have taken over the functions of the Secretariat staff in sales of aspirants forms and being supporting staff to the primaries committee.

They also alleged that the staff of the National Welfare Secretary and other NWC members have usurped the functions of the staff of those departments. “Most staff only come to the office to sit down without any work assigned to them,” they said.

The drivers of the Secretariat are most hit as they are redundant, with the NWC members employing their own drivers both for their convoy and personal vehicles.

Speaking with some of the staff, they said: “We have been here for years without promotion but the NWC members come with their aides and after they would employ them as staff with positions higher than the pioneer staff.

