Conditional Cash Transfer: Enrolment Process Begins in Kwara

Kwara State Cash Transfer Unit (KWSCTU) has kick started the enrolment process for the Renewed Hope Conditional Cash Transfer Programme, a National Social Safety Net project scale-up (NASSP-SU), aligning with the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu. The initiative aims to bring financial relief to vulnerable citizens in the state. Over 105,000 households are to Benefit from the Ongoing Enrollment across the 16 Local Government Areas of the state.

A statement by the National Program Manager, Dr Michael Ajuluchuku, the enrollment targets 68,653 individuals from the National Social Register (NSR) and an additional 36,722 beneficiaries from the Rapid Response Register (RRR). The enrollment is actively taking place in all the 16 Local Gov- ernment Areas and in the 193 wards in 6731 communities across Kwara State.

The State Programme Manager, Dr. Aminah Yahaya, urged beneficiaries to provide their National Identification Numbers (NIN) during the enrollment process to meet the eligibility criteria for opening of bank accounts in fulfilment of the recent Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) directives, adding that those who have not registered for NIN should do so without delay. She added that individuals on the disclosure list should come along with means of identification to authenticate their identity for enrolment.

“All beneficiaries will be paid through their bank accounts. Those with existing bank accounts will be paid through their accounts while new accounts will be opened by the program for those that do not have account. This strategy will help to ensure all beneficiaries are financially included in the programme. “Each beneficiary will receive N25,000 per circle, for three payment circles, culminating in a total financial support of N75,000 only.

“The financial assistance is to make a significant impact on the lives of the beneficiaries, contributing to their wellbeing and resilience due to the hardship caused by the current economic situation in the country. We are urging Kwarans to visit their communities to enquire if their community is part of the current disclosure and check their names on the disclosure list which is often displayed in the community leaders house or any place chosen by the community for easy access and convenience of the members to get enrolled.

“The office of the Renewed Hope Conditional Cash Transfer and the local government desk offices can be reached for any complaints or grievances that may arise from individuals during the enrollment process . We can also be reached on our toll free lines which are displayed in communities for immediate resolution.